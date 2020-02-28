Other news to note for Feb. 28, 2020

Alphatec Holdings Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif., said it has agreed to acquire Paris-based Eos Imaging SA for up to $88 million, plus debt retirement of $33.9 million. The cash and equity deal will allow Alphatec to integrate spine imaging and anatomical modeling onto its Alphainformatix platform to inform spinal surgeries.

Princeton, N.J.-based Cetius Tech Inc. said that its Bl-Clinical quality management and analytics platform has received National Committee for Quality Assurance certification for all Healthcare Effectiveness and Data Information Set 2020 measures.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Clearsense LLC is partnering with Verato Inc., of McLean, Va., to help health systems integrate patient data following mergers or acquisitions. Under the arrangement, Clearsense will use Verato’s cloud-based enterprise master patient index to match patient records, reducing patient matching and identify errors.

Cytosorbents Corp., of Monmouth, N.J., said its shipment of donated Cytosorb devices and accessories has been delivered to designated Chinese hospitals to treat cytokine storm, shock and acute respiratory distress syndrome in patients with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Illumina Inc., of San Diego, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Shenzhen, China-based BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., BGI Americas Corp., Shenzhen-based MGI Tech Co. Ltd., MGI Americas Inc. and Complete Genomics Inc., of Mountain View, Calif., alleging infringement of three patents relating to Illumina’s sequencing-by-synthesis chemistry. The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, seeks damages and injunctive relief. Related patent suits are pending in Denmark, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the U.K. and the U.S.

Seoul-based JLK Inspection Inc. said it has signed an agreement with the Clinton Health Access Initiative in Laos to support the National TB Center (NTC) in strengthening and expanding access to tuberculosis screening via artificial intelligence-enabled chest X-ray readings. Under the agreement, NTC will use JLK’s JLD-02K AI-based lung disease analysis tool to support clinical decisionmaking and ease the problem of low radiologist capacity.

Labvantage Solutions Inc., of Somerset, N.J., reported that the 8.5 edition of its Labvantage platform will include the first fully integrated scientific data management system. The new system will be available for installation in the coming months. The company also reported that its platform is now available as a software-as-a-service package.

Leica Microsystems, of Wetzlar, Germany, reported an expanded market representation for its neurosurgical, spine, ophthalmic, otolaryngologic, dental and plastic reconstructive microscope sales. St. Clair Shores, Mich.-based Surgicalone has represented Leica since 2000 in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Northern Mississippi, Western Pennsylvania and Upstate New York. Surgicalone is now expanding into Eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and Southern New Jersey as Leica's exclusive distributor for surgical microscopes.

Adrian Cheng, CEO of Hong Kong-based New World Development Co. Ltd. (NWD), said his group will set up local production lines through its charity foundation to produce 200,000 masks a day. Production is expected to start in April, and the masks will be given for free to the public as part of NWD's efforts to combat COVID-19. In addition, NWD will invest HK$10 million (US$1.3 million) and work in partnership with Master Dynamic Ltd., a Hong Kong-based material analysis and nanotechnology company, to research and develop the application of Nanodiamonds technology to enhance the protective function of mask materials, with the aim of further developing a specialized coating that will kill bacteria and viruses.

Ozop Surgical Corp., of West Palm Beach, Fla., signed a binding letter of intent with East Butler, Pa.-based Power Conversion Technologies Inc. (PCTI) and Catherine Chis, the president of PCTI and its sole shareholder. As a result, Ozop will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding common stock of PCTI from Chis. Michael Chermak and Barry Hollander resigned as CEO and CFO, respectively, and Brian Conway was named CEO and interim CFO. Chermak remains as the sole director of Ozop.

Waltham, Mass.-based Perkinelmer Inc. was selected as one of the providers of a newborn screening test for severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) in collaboration with Public Health England’s (PHE) SCID evaluation program. PHE has agreed to use Perkinelmer’s Victor Enlite instrument and Enlite Neonatal T-cell receptor excision circle Kit at three of six sites as part of an evaluation to screen newborn babies for this rare inherited genetic condition.

Stimwave Technologies Inc., a Pompano Beach, Fla.-based medical device company that provides minimally invasive, MRI-compatible, battery-free implantable devices to treat chronic pain, reported the settlement of Redwood City, Calif.-based Nevro Corp.’s patent infringement lawsuit. As part of the settlement, Stimwave has agreed to cease commercialization of all high-frequency spinal cord stimulation (SCS) systems, globally, in exchange for dismissal of the lawsuit with no damages assessed. The settlement pertains exclusively to SCS and does not affect Stimwave’s commercialization of its peripheral nerve stimulation products for chronic pain management.

Transenterix Inc., of Morrisville, N.C., said that the Kitakyushu General Hospital, which is located in southwestern Japan, completed its first surgical procedures using the Senhance Surgical System.