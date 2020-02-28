Aivita Biomedical ahead of schedule on its phase II glioblastoma trial

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Aivita Biomedical Inc.’s CEO, Hans Keirstead, just finished up a $12.5 million fundraiser and he’s prepping for another $12.5 million in a second effort. In the two months since he started raising the money, he has hired four more people and plans to hire four more by year-end, bringing the company’s headcount to 36 employees. With four clinical trials underway in four countries, he’s careful to watch the bottom line.