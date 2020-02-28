BioWorld - Friday, February 28, 2020
Aivita Biomedical ahead of schedule on its phase II glioblastoma trial

February 27, 2020
Aivita Biomedical Inc.’s CEO, Hans Keirstead, just finished up a $12.5 million fundraiser and he’s prepping for another $12.5 million in a second effort. In the two months since he started raising the money, he has hired four more people and plans to hire four more by year-end, bringing the company’s headcount to 36 employees. With four clinical trials underway in four countries, he’s careful to watch the bottom line.
