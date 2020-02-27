Other news to note for Feb. 27, 2020

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd., a biotechnology company with operations in Shanghai and San Jose, Calif., entered a project cooperation agreement with a hospital in China to conduct research studies on the ability of Anpac Bio's cancer differentiation analysis technology to detect the risk of COVID-19.

Emit Corp., of Houston, won a five-year $20 million maximum contract, effective Feb. 20, from the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, for the purchase of its Hypothermx intravenous fluid and blood warming devices and related accessories on their electronic catalog.

New York-based Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, reported the launch of a research partnership between the Medidata Institute and Project ALS. The program is designed to gain a greater understanding of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease process and develop new therapeutic strategies. The research efforts will use Medidata Rave Omics, a biomarker discovery solution that streamlines omic data capture within the clinical study process.

Boston-based Pillo Health reported the launch of Pillo Remotely, a HIPAA-compliant web interface that puts the management of Pillo devices into the hands of providers.

Pulmodyne Inc., of Indianapolis, is now the U.S. exclusive master distributor of the Naso-Flo and the new Naso-Flo2 product line. The Naso-Flo is a single-use disposable nasopharyngeal airway device.

Ra Medical Systems Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif., reported the enrollment of the first patient in its pivotal study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the Dabra excimer laser system for use as an atherectomy device for the treatment of peripheral vascular stenoses.

Redhawk Holdings Corp., of Lafayette, La., reported that its wholly owned subsidiary, Redhawk Research & Development LLC, has partnered with Lafayette-based Pelican Engineering LLC for oversight of good manufacturing practices. The partnership is intended to support durable medical equipment (DME) accreditation for Redhawk’s quality assurance program.

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, has entered a long-term lease in the Brackengate 2 Business Park in Cape Town, South Africa, to accommodate growth and future expansion of its Roche Diagnostics business. The new site – with laboratory, biotech production and office workspace – is expected to employ nearly 300 people within the next three years.

Stockholm-based Sedana Medical AB is donating its Anaconda device and accessories to hospitals in Wuhan, China, for use in treating patients with COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. The device is used to deliver volatile anesthetics to mechanically ventilated patients.

Westinghouse Electric Co., of Pittsburgh, and Ottawa-based Nordion Inc., a Sotera Health company, have inked a letter of intent to develop new isotope production technology that will allow Cobalt-60 to be produced in pressurized water reactors, increasing future supplies of the radioactive isotope.