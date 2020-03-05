BioWorld MedTech’s Orthopedics Extra for March 4, 2020

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: Researchers identify protein critical for wound healing after spinal cord injury; Journal publishes results of Gid Bio trial for treating osteoarthritis knee pain; Study maps landmarks of peripheral artery disease to guide treatment development.