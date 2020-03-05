Supira Medical secures $35M in series B funds

Campbell, Calif.-based startup Supira Medical Inc. scooped up $35 million in a series B financing led by Cormorant Asset Management. Also participating in the round were The Capital Partnership, 415 Capital, Amed Ventures and Shifamed Angels. The new capital is earmarked to advance the development and clinical evaluation of the company’s next-generation percutaneous ventricular assist device.