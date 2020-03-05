BioWorld - Thursday, March 5, 2020

Supira Medical secures $35M in series B funds

March 5, 2020
By Meg Bryant
Campbell, Calif.-based startup Supira Medical Inc. scooped up $35 million in a series B financing led by Cormorant Asset Management. Also participating in the round were The Capital Partnership, 415 Capital, Amed Ventures and Shifamed Angels. The new capital is earmarked to advance the development and clinical evaluation of the company’s next-generation percutaneous ventricular assist device.
