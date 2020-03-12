BioWorld - Thursday, March 12, 2020

BMS partners with Voluntis to develop oncology digital therapeutics

March 12, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
Pharma has not gotten terribly serious yet about integrating digital health tools into clinical trials, let alone into their product offerings, despite the potential benefits they could offer when it comes to patient adherence, compliance and experience. Still, oncology giant Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. has made a small step in that direction by partnering with Paris-based digital therapeutics company Voluntis SA.
