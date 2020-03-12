Other news to note for March 12, 2020

Advaite, which has a presence in Chicago and Chester Springs, Pa., said it will begin supplying the global market with its COVID-19 rapid response diagnostic testing kits, Advaite Rapcov, to help efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus infection.

Arjo Inc., of Addison, Ill., reported a distribution partnership with Seating Matters Ltd., a provider of therapeutic seating based in Buffalo, N.Y. Under the agreement, Arjo has exclusive access to the entire Seating Matters portfolio of products for both acute and long-term care customers.

Bioness Inc., of Valencia, Calif., reported the first implantation of its Stimrouter Neuromodulation System in the U.K. The device, which is used to treat chronic pain, was implanted at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and received NHS coverage.

Seoul, South Korea-based Crscube Inc. said it is providing free access to its Electronic Data Capture system with its Risk-based Monitoring module for COVID-19 research efforts. The company will also make available its electronic Case Report Forms, based on the World Health Organization standard NVOC-CRFs, to capture standardized data.

Fast Pathway Inc., of Tampa, Fla., said Docclocker, an app that enables patients to receive real-time wait time reporting of their medical providers, is addressing the spread of COVID-19 nationwide by enabling patients to avoid long waits in medical waiting rooms.

Genetron Holdings Ltd., of Beijing, has donated its Genetron S5 semiconductor high-throughput sequencer and supporting instruments to Wuhan Huoshenshan Hospital in response to the hospital’s request for a faster, more accurate and comprehensive diagnostic platform.

Fort Washington, Pa.-based Hge Health said that Respircare, of Tulsa, Okla., is deploying its adapted telemedicine solution to contain and remotely manage COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

Motus GI Holdings Inc., of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., said it will move its corporate headquarters to Norwood, Mass., a suburb of Boston, in the second quarter of 2020.

Amsterdam-based Royal Philips NV reported that it is the first medical device manufacturer to receive product cybersecurity testing certification from Underwriters Laboratories. The new UL IEC 62304 certification provides companies with a framework to assess the rigor of their cybersecurity controls and capabilities for product development.

Precheck Health Services Inc., of Denison, Texas, reported an exclusive agreement with a U.S.-based molecular diagnostics company to distribute its COVID-19 test and all of its products in Russia. Precheck has ordered an initial 7,500 COVID-19 test kits and is preparing to register the product in Russia. The diagnostics company was not identified.

Bozeman, Mont.-based health care communications platform company Pulsara said it is expanding its Pulsara One package and that it will now be available at no cost to all referring facilities. Pulsara One enables live streaming video, consult and transfer capabilities for emergency medical services, hospitals, nursing home, doctors’ offices and other referring facilities.

International medical imaging information technology and cybersecurity company Sectra AB, of Linköping, Sweden, has signed a contract with the Swedish health care provider Region Halland to deliver its radiology imaging solution as a cloud service.

Sentinel Diagnostics, of Milan, Italy, said that its new assay for the detection of COVID-19 is ready for that country.

Nanjing, China-based Suning International said that it will donate the first 300 thousand medical masks and other health care products, such as protective garment and disinfection products, to support Italy to fight against COVID-19, based on its supply chain globally.

Supercom Inc., of New York, said it plans to leverage its proven, robust and scalable people tracking technology to aid in fighting the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Supercom is offering a new solution for quarantine and isolation monitoring to assist governments as they strive to contain and limit the reach of infectious diseases such as the coronavirus.

Surgisphere Corp., of Palatine, Ill., reported the availability of a rapid diagnostic tool that uses as few as three common laboratory tests to identify patients likely to have COVID-19.

Techsee, of Tel Aviv, Israel, is providing European organizations with free access to its Visual Assistance products for contact centers, enabling them to deliver uninterrupted service during the current COVID-19 crisis.

Lindon, Utah-based Theralight LLC said it has acquired the medical assets of Theralight Inc., a phototherapy devices company headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif. The acquired assets, which include products, trademarks and FDA 510(k) clearances, will be integrated into Theralight LLC in the second quarter. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass., signed an agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson, to co-develop a companion diagnostic (CDx) in oncology. The CDx will support clinical trial enrollment globally. Under the agreement, Thermo Fisher Scientific will collaborate with Janssen Research & Development LLC scientists to validate multiple biomarkers for use with Thermo Fisher's Oncomine Dx Target Test, which will be used to identify variant-positive patients for enrollment into clinical trials focused on non-small-cell lung cancer. Additional indications in oncology may follow as part of the agreement.

Twist Bioscience Corp., of South San Francisco, reported the availability of two synthetic SARS-CoV-2 RNA Controls.

Englewood, Colo.-based Viveve Medical Inc. said that all patients have completed participation in the VIVEVE II pivotal clinical trial. VIVEVE II is a multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, sham-controlled study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the company's proprietary, cryogen-cooled monopolar radiofrequency technology for the improvement of sexual function in women following vaginal childbirth.

Zeptometrix Corp., of Buffalo, N.Y., reported the development and release of a SARS-CoV-2 recombinant construct - Nattrol SARS-CoV-2 (recombinant) Stock - 0831042.