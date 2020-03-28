BioWorld - Saturday, March 28, 2020

CHMP nods through multiple applications during virtual March meeting

March 27, 2020
By Cormac Sheridan
DUBLIN – Novartis AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. and Sanofi SA were among firms that secured positive opinions from EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on marketing authorization applications for new therapies, which will progress to formal approvals 67 days from now. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee’s March meeting was held virtually.
