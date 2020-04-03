PTAB affirms Becton case standard will be used to evaluate IPR petitions

The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) determined it would not take an inter partes review petitioned by Advanced Bionics Inc., in a patent dispute with Med-El Elektromedizinische. The precedential PTAB decision notes that it had invoked a two-step process for declining to take the petition as seen in a patent dispute involving Becton Dickinson and Co., and affirming that this will be the standard for addressing prior art in such appeals going forward.