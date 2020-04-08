Other news to note for April 8, 2020

Austin-based Allen Technologies Inc., a Sentrics company, has launched a rapid deployment wireless nurse call solution for hospitals setting up pop-up, mobile and temporary facilities for overflow COVID-19 and non-COVID patients. Deployable in less than two hours, the tool can be scaled to an unlimited number of beds and nurses.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. is suspending its previously announced 2020 revenue guidance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Auburn University researchers are working on a device they intend to release into mass production. The unit is turning a continuous positive airway pressure machine into an emergency ventilator, which was successfully tested on a live goat last week.

Wetherby, U.K.-based Avacta Group plc entered a collaboration with Marlborough, Mass.-based Cytiva, formerly known as GE Healthcare Life Sciences. The companies will develop and manufacture an Affimer-based point-of-care rapid test intended for screening of large populations to diagnose the COVID-19 infection.

Biobot Analytics Inc., of Somerville, Mass., said it is applying its technology to analyze biological data from sewers to help track the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus causing the global pandemic.

Biodesix Inc., of Boulder, Colo., said that it began SARS-CoV-2 Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR) testing for the virus that causes COVID-19 and will immediately submit for emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA. Initially, Biodesix is receiving samples from local health systems, hospitals, and clinics in the state of Colorado.

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Biolab Sciences Inc., said it is distributing tests to detect antibodies specific to 2019n-CoV in humans. The test devices complete the screening using a blood sample from a finger prick and produce results in 10 minutes.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc., of Medford, N.Y., reported a second $1.5 million purchase order from UNICEF for multiplex Zika, Chikungunya and Dengue Systems, including tests and Micro Readers.

Cryo Innovations Inc., of Newport Beach, Calif., said it has manufactured ventilator hoses to help combat COVID-19.

Genomoncology LLC, of Cleveland, said the Hawaii Pathologists' Laboratory selected the Genomoncology Pathology Workbench to provide analysis services for the assay for their new precision medicine program.

The HPC-AI Advisory Council and Singapore-based National Supercomputing Centre have launched the 2020 APAC HPC-AI Competition to generate solutions and applications in the fields of high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI). The focus of this year’s competition is language recognition.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., of Princeton, N.J., reported that, due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, it is withdrawing its first-quarter and full-year guidance for 2020. Preliminary, unaudited Q1 results show revenue down 1.9%, compared with the first quarter of 2919, with significant declines in surgical procedures in March.

Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Intuitive Surgical Inc. is withdrawing its full-year 2020 financial and procedure guidance, due the impact of COVID-19. In preliminary results, the company said first quarter revenue increased 10%, compared with the same period in 2019, but noted disruptions in countries impacted by the outbreak. Procedure volume and postponement of placements of Da Vinci surgical systems saw a sharp decline in the second half of March, the company said.

JMA Wireless, of Syracuse, N.Y., has formed Prevail NY LLC to design and manufacture an emergency mechanical ventilation system. The plans for the device are available as a free, open-source design for manufacturers globally.

Wearable medical robotics company Myomo Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said it expects to experience delays in generating revenue due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, despite a record number of Mypro new candidates and backlog of authorized units.

Salt Lake City-based Myriad Genetics Inc. has withdrawn its fiscal year 2020 guidance, due to the uncertain impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nanomix Inc., of Emeryville, Calif., has received up to $57,000 in funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of HHS’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, to develop and test COVID-19 point-of-care tests to run on the Nanomix eLab analyzer. The platform provides results in less than 15 minutes.

Novacyt Group, of Vélizy-Villacoublay, France, said that as part of the U.K. government’s announcement of a new five pillar plan to increase testing for COVID-19, is collaborating with Astrazeneca, Glaxosmithkline and the University of Cambridge on a new testing laboratory.

San Diego-based Organovo Holdings Inc. said it has terminated the merger agreement with Tarveda Therapeutics Inc., of Watertown, Mass., after Organovo shareholders failed Tuesday to approve the deal. The proposed merger was originally announced on Dec. 16, 2019.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (Pacbio), of Menlo Park, Calif., said it is collaborating with Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp), the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the University of California (UC) San Diego, and others on various COVID-19 research. Labcorp will work with Pacbio to sequence a large number of SARS-CoV-2 viruses from de-identified positive samples. The NIAID plans to use Pacbio’s Sequel II system to study virus population diversity and minor variants in samples collected from infected individuals. UC San Diego scientists are using the company’s single molecule, real-time sequencing technology to study the viral genome as well as shotgun metagenomics to characterize the microbiome of nasal tissues responding to a COVID-19 infection. Researchers at the Vanderbilt Vaccine Center have used Pacbio sequencing technology to study the human B-cell response to the virus, with the goal of identifying therapeutics or protective antibodies from patient samples.

Pharmacyte Biotech Inc., of Laguna Hills, Calif., entered a licensing agreement with Hai Kang Life Corp. Ltd., of Hong Kong. Hai Kang has granted Pharmacyte a license to certain technology related to COVID-19 diagnostic kits. Pharmacyte is required to use commercially reasonable efforts to develop and commercialize at least one product, defined as any existing diagnostic kit of Hai Kang or any future kit derived from Hai Kang’s technology. During the term of the agreement, Pharmacyte is required to pay a monthly fee to Hai Kang in the amount of $6,000; this monthly fee increases to $50,000 once the first product receives regulatory approval from the U.S. FDA. In addition, upon the first commercial sale of a product, Pharmacyte is required to make quarterly royalty payments.

Phunware Inc., of Austin, Texas, launched the Pandemic Response Solution for mobile to support pandemic response efforts. Phunware is able to launch a native mobile app on iOS and Android within 24 hours. The solution helps health care organizations quickly identify, locate and engage both patients and staff.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, launched its Ping An Good Doctor Global Medical Consultation Platform, which offers 24/7 online service in English for global users to obtain professional COVID-19 consultation and anti-epidemic guidance. The platform assembles Ping An Good Doctor's international team of medical experts.

Salt Lake City-based Predictive Laboratories Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Predictive Technology reported its distribution partner, Wellgistics LLC, of Lakeland, Fla., has submitted an initial order for immediate delivery of 1 million units of the Assurance AB COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Antibody Test intended for use by laboratories and health care workers at the point-of-care in the U.S.

Resolution Medical LLC, of Fridley, Minn., reported the launch of the Resolution Medical Lattice Swab. The 3D-printed nasopharyngeal swabs for COVID-19 testing are manufactured using Carbon Digital Light Synthesis technology and Keysplint Soft Clear material for carbon printers from Keystone Industries. According to the company, the Lattice Swab is classified by the FDA as a class I 510(k) exempt in vitro diagnostic medical device, and it will supply over 1 million swabs per week.

Roji Health Intelligence, of Chicago, launched the Population Health Registry for Patients at High Risk for Severe COVID-19. This patient registry helps providers proactively manage the high risk to patients who either acquire COVID-19 or who must defer care during the pandemic. The company is offering the technology to its current clients at no additional cost.

Experts from the U.K.’s University of Birmingham's Medical & Dental School, Health Technologies Institute, and the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust have designed a new piece of equipment to help prevent transmission of COVID-19 from patients to medical staff. The equipment is designed to reduce exposure to COVID-19 during procedures such as intubation, resuscitation, ventilation by continuous positive airway pressure or bilevel positive airway pressure, delivering treatments by nebulizer, and any other intervention that requires medical staff to be close to the patient's face.

Vitalhub Corp., of Toronto, reported the first deployment of its COVID-19 electronic screening tool to Region of Waterloo-owned Sunnyside Home Long-Term Care. The development of this screening tool followed Sunnyside Home’s request for a solution to manage and conduct ongoing resident screening for symptoms typical of COVID-19. Accessed through Vitalhub’s senior-care-focused mobile app called Docit, care providers are required to screen all residents at various regularly scheduled times throughout the day, and identify residents exhibiting symptoms of acute respiratory illness. Specific responses to certain inputs trigger escalation to relevant care staff in real time for appropriate action to be taken.