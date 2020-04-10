BioWorld - Friday, April 10, 2020

Vapotherm’s Oxygen Assist Module wins FDA breakthrough device nod

April 9, 2020
By Meg Bryant
The U.S. FDA has granted breakthrough device designation to Vapotherm Inc. for its Oxygen Assist Module (OAM), for use with its Precision Flow assistive breathing systems. The new module is designed to aid clinicians in maintaining a targeted blood oxygen range in patients requiring oxygen therapy.
