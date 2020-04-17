BioWorld - Friday, April 17, 2020

Regulatory action for April 17, 2020

April 17, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status
Cirrusdx Inc., of Rockville, Md. Cirrusdx SARS-CoV-2 Assay Lab-developed test for real-time RT-PCR on the Thermo Fisher Quantstudio 5 or 7 For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in nasal swabs, nasopharyngeal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs and BAL specimens Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Curative Inc., of Los Angeles Curative-Korva SARS-CoV-2 Assay PCR-based assay For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in oropharyngeal swab, nasopharyngeal swab, nasal swab, and oral fluid specimens Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Vent Multiplexor LLC, of New Haven, Conn. Vent Multiplexor 3D-printed device Provides individualized emergency crisis care for 2 adult patients requiring mechanical ventilation for respiratory failure when limited to a single mechanical ventilator Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

