Regulatory action for April 17, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Cirrusdx Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|Cirrusdx SARS-CoV-2 Assay
|Lab-developed test for real-time RT-PCR on the Thermo Fisher Quantstudio 5 or 7
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in nasal swabs, nasopharyngeal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs and BAL specimens
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Curative Inc., of Los Angeles
|Curative-Korva SARS-CoV-2 Assay
|PCR-based assay
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in oropharyngeal swab, nasopharyngeal swab, nasal swab, and oral fluid specimens
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Vent Multiplexor LLC, of New Haven, Conn.
|Vent Multiplexor
|3D-printed device
|Provides individualized emergency crisis care for 2 adult patients requiring mechanical ventilation for respiratory failure when limited to a single mechanical ventilator
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Notes
