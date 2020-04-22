BioWorld MedTech’s Orthopedics Extra for April 22, 2020

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: Co-delivery of IL-10 and NT-3 to enhance spinal cord injury repair; Marshall School of Medicine team explores surgery technology resulting in fewer incisions; Researchers discover treatment for spasticity in mice, following spinal cord injuries.