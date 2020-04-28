BioWorld - Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Mesoblast reports 83% survival in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients following stem cell therapy

April 28, 2020
By Tamra Sami
PERTH, Australia – Australian stem cell company Mesoblast Ltd.’s shares were up nearly 39% on the news that its allogeneic cell therapy showed an 83% survival rate in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) treated at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital.
