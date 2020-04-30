BioWorld - Thursday, April 30, 2020

Kurma closes third biotech fund at $174M

April 29, 2020
By Cormac Sheridan
DUBLIN – Kurma Partners closed its third biotech fund, Kurma Biofund III, at €160 million (US$174 million), €10 million ahead of its initial target. The Paris-based fund will allocate the bulk of the capital to therapeutics firms, but it is also open to opportunistic investments in med tech, particularly in digital health applications and in biotech-med tech convergence, partner Peter Neubeck told BioWorld.
