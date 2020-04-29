Regulatory action for April 29, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Diatherix Eurofins LLC, of Huntsville, Ala.
|SARS-CoV-2 assay
|Lab-developed test that uses target enriched multiplex polymerase chain reaction technology
|Fior the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in nasal swabs, nasopharyngeal swabs/wash, oropharyngeal swabs/throat swabs, bronchial aspirates, or sputum
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Medtronic, of Dublin
|Carpediem system
|Continuous renal replacement therapy device
|Provides continuous hemodialysis or hemofiltration therapy to critically ill pediatric patients weighing between 2.5 and 10 kg (or 5.5 to 22 lbs)
|Received marketing authorization from the U.S. FDA via the de novo premarket review pathway
|Photopharmics Inc., of American Fork, Utah
|Phototherapy device
|Noninvasive, in-home device
|Treatment for Parkinson's disease
|Received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA
|Psychemedics Corp., of Acton, Mass.
|Psychemedics Microplate EIA for Cotinine In Hair
|Enzyme immunoassay
|Detects nicotine use
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Senseonics Holdings Inc., of Germantown, Md.
|Eversense XL Sensor
|Implantable continuous glucose monitoring system
|Continually measures glucose levels in patients with diabetes
|Received MRI conditional approval from a European notified body
|Vuno Inc., of Seoul, South Korea
|Vuno Med-LungCT AI
|Artificial intelligence (AI) solution for chest computed tomography (CT) scans
|Detects pulmonary nodules as a way to screen for early stage lung cancer
|Approved by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.