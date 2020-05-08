Limbix raises $9M in series A funding for depression digital therapy for adolescents

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Palo Alto, Calif.-based Limbix Health Inc. secured $9 million in series A funding for development of Spark, its prescription digital therapeutic (PDT) designed to treat depression in adolescents. GSR Ventures led the round with additional funding from other existing investors, including Sequoia Capital, Storm Ventures, Nextgen Venture Partners and Bixink Therapeutics.