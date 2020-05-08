BioWorld - Friday, May 8, 2020

Limbix raises $9M in series A funding for depression digital therapy for adolescents

May 8, 2020
By Annette Boyle
Palo Alto, Calif.-based Limbix Health Inc. secured $9 million in series A funding for development of Spark, its prescription digital therapeutic (PDT) designed to treat depression in adolescents. GSR Ventures led the round with additional funding from other existing investors, including Sequoia Capital, Storm Ventures, Nextgen Venture Partners and Bixink Therapeutics.
