Financings for May 11, 2020

Bausch Health Companies Inc., of Laval, Quebec, said it has launched an offering of $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of new senior notes due 2029. Bausch Health intends to use the proceeds, along with cash on hand, to fund the conditional redemption of its existing 6.50% senior secured notes due 2022 and to pay related fees, premiums and expenses. The notes will be guaranteed by each of the company's subsidiaries that are guarantors under a credit agreement and existing senior notes.

Dexcom Inc., a San Diego-based developer of continuous glucose monitoring systems for the management of diabetes, reported it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $850 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers. Dexcom also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to buy up to an additional $150 million aggregate principal amount of the notes.

New York-based Corvent Medical, closed a $4.5 million seed financing round to support the commercialization of the first single-use, critical care ventilator that will enable rapid and affordable deployment with superior infection control. The round was led by Sofinnova Partners, with participation from Redmile Group, Exor Seeds, Genesis Medtech Group, The Deerfield Foundation, The Pagliuca Family Office, and Accel Founder Jim Swartz. Funds will be used to finalize regulatory filings under the U.S. FDA's emergency use authorization program.

Genmark Diagnostics Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif., reported the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 8,341,968 shares of its common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, at the public offering price of $9.65 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Genmark were approximately $80.5 million. Cowen and William Blair acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity acted as lead manager for the offering. BTIG and Needham & Company acted as co-managers for the offering.

Intersect ENT Inc., the Menlo Park, Calif.-based developer of steroid-releasing implants for patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions, said it closed a $65 million convertible notes financing with a fund managed by Deerfield Management Company L.P. The company intends to use the proceeds for its commercial activities, as well as general corporate purposes. Under the terms of the financing, the notes are unsecured and accrue interest at a rate of 4.0% per annum until maturity in May 2025. Goldman Sachs acted as a financial advisor to the company for the financing.