BioWorld MedTech’s Orthopedics Extra for May 13, 2020

Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: UCLA scientists create first roadmap of human skeletal muscle development; Excess coffee consumption a culprit for poor health; Arthritis clinical trial shows support for dextrose injection to alleviate knee pain; Gene therapy in mice builds muscle, reduces fat.
