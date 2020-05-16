Startup C2n raises $20M to back Alzheimer’s blood test toward FDA approval

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
C2n Diagnostics LLC has received a $20 million investment in its Alzheimer’s blood test, APTUS-Aβ, from the philanthropy group GHR Foundation. The test measures various types of amyloid beta in the blood and then factors in additional data, such as age, to develop a probability score for amyloid-related pathology in the brain.