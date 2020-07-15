An editorial yesterday in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) marveled that “the world has now witnessed the compression of six years of work into six months,” and went on to ask the question that’s on everyone’s pandemic-wrenched mind: “Can the vaccine multiverse do it again, leading to a reality of a safe, efficacious COVID-19 vaccine for the most vulnerable in the next six [months]?”

There’s no lack of trying. New York-based Pfizer Inc. and partner Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany, recently trotted out positive phase I/II interim results with their mRNA vaccine dubbed BNT-162b1. The pair’s BNT-162 program is testing at least four would-be viral fixes, each a unique combination of mRNA format and target antigen. Preliminary data with BNT-162b1, which encodes an optimized SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD) antigen, were made available online in Medrxiv, and a manuscript is undergoing peer review for publication. BNT-162b1 turned up dose-dependent immunogenicity as measured by RBD-binding IgG concentrations and SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody titers.

Specifically, in the 45-patient trial, at day 28 (seven days after the second dose), all subjects who received 10 µg or 30 µg of BNT-162b1 bore significantly elevated RBD-binding IgG antibodies with geometric mean concentrations (GMCs) of 4,813 and 27,872 units/ml. Th-se are 8- and 46.3-times, respectively, the GMC of 602 units/ml in a panel of 38 sera of convalescent patients who had contracted SARS-CoV-2. At the same time period, all subjects given 10 µg or 30 µg of BNT-162b1 had SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies with geometric mean titers (GMTs) of 168 and 267, which are 1.8- and 2.8-times, respectively, the GMT of the convalescent serum panel.

The companies said local reactions and systemic events after immunization with both amounts of the vaccine were dose-dependent, mild to moderate and transient, with no serious adverse events. Further results should enable selection of a lead candidate and dose level for a much larger, global phase IIb/III study. Manufacturing efforts are gearing up, too. If a vaccine reaches the finish line, Pfizer and Biontech expect to make as many as 100 million doses by the end of this year and may churn out more than 1.2 billion before 2021 closes out.

In a report this week, Wainwright analyst Robert Burns sounded wary about BNT-162b1 and another candidate in the program, BNT-162b2. Fast-track designations gained by the would-be vaccines “do not obviate our previously communicated concerns around pricing, superiority to other competing approaches, and long-term persistence” of the virus, he said. He also raised questions about neutralizing antibody levels required for protection in humans and the duration of immune responses, while conceding that “one hurdle in development of a vaccine appears to have been cleared.”

Assay, what? Picking a winner impossible

J.P. Morgan’s Cory Kasimov rained more on the parade, calling the fast track update “not surprising or significant. It speaks more to the unmet need of the target indication (which is obvious in this situation) than it does to the investigative candidate(s) in question.” Unlike with breakthrough therapy designation, conferring fast track status does not involve considering clinical data, which he allowed are encouraging. “We remain optimistic about the potential of the biopharma industry to create vaccines against COVID-19, but [the fast track news from Pfizer/Biontech] does not add anything to that view,” he said.

Tal Zaks, chief medical officer, Moderna

The NEJM editorial was occasioned by findings related to another mRNA vaccine prospect, this one sponsored by Cambridge, Mass.-based Moderna Inc. Interim data generated in a phase I trial – with 45 participants ages 18 to 55, as in the Pfizer/Biontech effort – were featured in the journal. Evaluated was a two-dose vaccination schedule of mRNA-1273 given 28 days apart across three dose levels (25 µg, 100 µg, 250 µg), with results through day 57. Data from participants in the first dose cohorts given both vaccinations and checked at prespecified timepoints reaffirm the positive news trumpeted in May. That is, mRNA-1273 induced rapid and strong immune responses in the NIH-led experiment. Neutralizing antibody titers turned up in every subject. At the 100-µg dose level selected for the 30,000-subject phase III push (due to start later this month), the geometric mean titers were above those seen in convalescent sera. Vaccination elicited Th1-biased CD4 T-cell responses, and was generally safe and well-tolerated.

During Moderna’s conference call today, Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison picked through the details, noting that “the average neutralizing titer declined a bit from day 43 to 57,” and queried – as did Wainwright’s Burns with Pfizer/Biontech – the candidate’s duration of response. Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks said that “it’s very early days to talk about durability. As we see the data, of course, we will share them. Those who start with asymptomatic infection or start with lower levels of antibodies seem to lose them more quickly, which probably speaks to the quality and type of the immune response to begin with. With that in mind, for me, it’s reassuring to see that we achieve neutralizing antibodies that are consistently above what you see from people who've actually been sick and who we expect are going to be protected. Now, the antibody levels are naturally going to wane over time. The higher you start, the longer the durability you will see of protective levels [in] the blood.”

Like Moderna’s, Pfizer/Biontech’s phase III bid is expected to begin later this month, with a similar number of patients. For now, SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges stayed on the fence regarding a likely winner. “Due to differences in assays, it is very difficult to compare across trials,” he wrote in a report. “Using the publications’ own convalescent sera panels as controls, we aren’t inclined to conclude that either the Moderna or Pfizer/Biontech vaccine construct is better, or more immunogenic, than the other.”