Gland opening: MBX series A draws $34.6M as players reunite for endocrine push

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
As Carmel, Ind.-based MBX Biosciences Inc., taking aim at rare endocrine diseases, disclosed $34.6 million in a series A financing, CEO and co-founder Kent Hawryluk told BioWorld that “everyone on the leadership team we’ve worked with in prior lives, so to speak,” adding that he’s “excited to have the band back together.”