Gland opening: MBX series A draws $34.6M as players reunite for endocrine push

July 27, 2020
By Randy Osborne
As Carmel, Ind.-based MBX Biosciences Inc., taking aim at rare endocrine diseases, disclosed $34.6 million in a series A financing, CEO and co-founder Kent Hawryluk told BioWorld that “everyone on the leadership team we’ve worked with in prior lives, so to speak,” adding that he’s “excited to have the band back together.”
