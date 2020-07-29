|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Hai Kang Life Corp. Ltd., of Hong Kong
|COVID-19 molecular test
|Uses enhanced fluorescence
real-time reverse-transcription PCR
|Detects SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid
|Received the CE mark
|Royal Philips NV, of Amsterdam
|Tempus LS-Manual
|Professional defibrillator
|Delivers electric current to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat
|Received 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA
|Sinapi Biomedical Pty. Ltd., of Stellenbosch, South Africa
|Sinapi Ellavi
|Uterine balloon tamponade
|To manage postpartum hemorrhage
|Received regulatory approval from the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority and the Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board
|Truvian Sciences Inc., of San Diego
|Easy Check COVID-19 IgM/IgG antibody test
|Antibody test
|Detects IgM/IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|
