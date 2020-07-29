Company Product Description Indication Status
Hai Kang Life Corp. Ltd., of Hong Kong COVID-19 molecular test Uses enhanced fluorescence
real-time reverse-transcription PCR		 Detects SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid Received the CE mark
Royal Philips NV, of Amsterdam Tempus LS-Manual Professional defibrillator Delivers electric current to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat Received 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA
Sinapi Biomedical Pty. Ltd., of Stellenbosch, South Africa Sinapi Ellavi Uterine balloon tamponade To manage postpartum hemorrhage Received regulatory approval from the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority and the Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board
Truvian Sciences Inc., of San Diego Easy Check COVID-19 IgM/IgG antibody test Antibody test Detects IgM/IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

