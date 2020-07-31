All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
BioWorld - Friday, July 31, 2020
Iacta Pharmaceuticals and Zhaoke Ophthalmology agree to co-develop novel eye treatments
July 30, 2020
By
David Ho
and
Elise Mak
HONG KONG - California-based Iacta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hong Kong-based Zhaoke Ophthalmology Pharmaceutical Ltd. have inked a definitive license agreement for two of Iacta’s products.
