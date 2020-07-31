DNA Script tallies $89M in oversubscribed series B

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
DNA Script SAS raised a $50 million extension to its series B financing, for a total yield of $89 million. Paris-based DNA Script has earmarked the funds to advance the development of its suite of enzymatic DNA synthesis (EDS) technologies and support the commercial launch of its Syntax DNA benchtop printer.