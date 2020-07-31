BioWorld - Friday, July 31, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech

DNA Script tallies $89M in oversubscribed series B

July 31, 2020
By Meg Bryant
No Comments
DNA Script SAS raised a $50 million extension to its series B financing, for a total yield of $89 million. Paris-based DNA Script has earmarked the funds to advance the development of its suite of enzymatic DNA synthesis (EDS) technologies and support the commercial launch of its Syntax DNA benchtop printer.
BioWorld MedTech Series B Financings

Already a subscriber? Sign in 