Setpoint to start U.S. pivotal trial for RA implant around year end

July 31, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
A bioelectronic platform that stimulates the vagus nerve to reduce inflammatory activity and restore balance in the immune system is the ultimate aim of Setpoint Medical Inc. The Valencia, Calif.-based startup is preparing to start a U.S. pivotal trial for its most advanced program in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) later this year or early next.
