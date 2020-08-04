Investor unruffled over FDA’s approach to AI in discussion paper

A number of entities have sounded off on the FDA’s discussion paper for artificial intelligence (AI), including several medical societies that would like to see autonomously operating algorithms subjected to more stringent review than supervised algorithms. Vibhor Rastogi, general partner at Symphony AI of Los Altos, Calif., told BioWorld that the company is on board with many of these concerns, adding that the FDA discussion paper does a “good job of balancing innovation and patient safety.”