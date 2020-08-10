Nearly three years after an FDA rejection of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s initial effort to add exertional heat stroke (EHS) to the list of approved indications for Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium), its efforts have again been met with a complete response letter. The calcium channel modulator is already approved for the treatment of malignant hyperthermia (MH), but Eagle said it has decided to drop further pursuit of EHS.

Company shares (NASDAQ:EGRX) fell 8% to $43.26 on Aug. 10, as the company announced the news as part of its second-quarter earnings report.

The decision on the refiled NDA, originally slated for July 8, was postponed by the FDA to Aug. 8 due to reallocation of resources as a result of COVID-19, the company said. But, in the end, another factor stymied the effort. "Unfortunately, we just weren't able to get the patients in the type of study that was required," said Eagle's founder and CEO, Scott Tarriff.

"There's just not enough evidence to approve the indication, probably due to the fact that we've still not been able to test in enough patients," he explained during the company's second-quarter earnings call on Monday. "I think a lot of it comes down to sample size. And if we had been able to run a well-controlled, double-blinded study with large numbers of patients, that may have worked out differently."

EHS is one of the most severe forms of heat-related illness. It's characterized by core body temperature of 104° F (40° C) or greater and can lead to significant neurological dysfunction, such as sudden changes in behavior, seizures or coma. Death from the condition is preventable through immediate recognition of symptoms and rapid treatment via cold-water immersion. Still, Eagle's team expected "very high interest from emergency room physicians,” the company's president and chief operating officer, David Pernock, said earlier this year.

Ryanodex has been FDA-approved since July 2014 for the treatment of MH in conjunction with supportive measures, and for the prevention of MH in patients at high risk. It generated $20 million in 2018 sales, followed by $13 million in 2019 revenues. This year though, driven in large part by product expiries, sales are again expected to climb, with analyst expectations of $23 million in full-year sales. Second-quarter sales, reported Aug. 10, totaled $4.7 million vs. $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Second chances?

While Eagle originally sought to expand Ryanodex's label to EHS with a March 2017 505(b)(2) filing, that effort met with a complete response letter in July of that year, with the regulator requesting that Eagle conduct additional clinical studies to support the indication.

Based on a meeting with the FDA, the company conducted an additional trial in August 2018 during the Hajj pilgrimage, similar to an earlier study conducted during the Hajj in 2015. It enrolled additional patients in its controlled trial of Ryanodex during the 2019 Hajj pilgrimage, bringing the total number of enrolled participants in EHS trials of the drug to 41. After that, Eagle's team submitted a plan to the FDA proposing that the regulator review the data collectively for all 41 patients. But apparently the efforts weren't enough to satisfy the agency's expectations, leading to a CRL the company reported receiving Aug. 7.

Eagle reported spending about $1.3 million on Ryanodex R&D efforts in EHS during the first three months of 2020. A second-quarter figure wasn't immediately available on Monday. But efforts are clearly underway to find new applications of the medicine.

Eagle has explored applications in a broad array of indications. In addition to EHS, Tarriff said in May that the company was still planning to file an NDA for brain damage secondary to nerve agent exposure, if not this year, then early next year. The company has also evaluated the drug to varying degrees in Alzheimer's disease, traumatic brain injury/concussion, acute radiation syndrome and, most recently, COVID-19. However, on Monday, Tarriff said the company had stopped working on the COVID-19 project since "there's just too much going on in the company right now as we move through everything else."

"For the remaining indications that we have, I don't believe that there's a read-through as it impacts these other indications that are in other divisions and used for different indication," he said.

Outside Ryanodex, Eagle has continued to have a busy year. Its team is working to get a generic version of Endo International plc’s original Vasostrict (vasopressin) formulation approved and launched as soon as possible. Furthermore, it has received "encouraging recent additional data" for its fulvestrant product candidate, EA-114, for HR-positive advanced breast cancer. Next steps are to meet with the FDA to finalize clinical trial plans. If approved, the product "could potentially represent the cornerstone of Eagle’s oncology franchise treating HR-positive breast cancer patients," it said.