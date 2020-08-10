Shanghai Asclepius Meditec Co. Ltd., of Shanghai

AMS-H-03

Hydrogen oxygen generator for human inhalation

Treatment for COVID-19

Multicentered, open-label clinical trial validated the efficacy and safety of inhaling a hydrogen oxygen mixture in patients with COVID-19; after 3 days of continuous use of the AMS-H-03, all 44 patients in the treatment arm showed significant improvement vs. the 46 patients who received the standard regimen of oxygen alone; inhalation of the hydrogen oxygen mixture prevented the further progression of the disease and alleviated the shortness of breath experienced by COVID-19 patients; results were published in the Journal of Thoracic Disease