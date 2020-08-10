|Company
|Mir Scientific LLC, of Rensselaer, N.Y.
|Sentinel Prostate Test
|Urine-based diagnostic
|Detection and classification of prostate cancer
|Published validation data in the Journal of Urology; test can detect molecular evidence of prostate cancer with sensitivity of 94% and specificity of 92% (AUC of 0.98); when the cancer is diagnosed, the test further classifies the cancer as either low risk with sensitivity of 93% and specificity of 90% (AUC of 0.98), or critically, as high risk with sensitivity of 94% and specificity of 96% (AUC of 0.99)
|Shanghai Asclepius Meditec Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|AMS-H-03
|Hydrogen oxygen generator for human inhalation
|Treatment for COVID-19
|Multicentered, open-label clinical trial validated the efficacy and safety of inhaling a hydrogen oxygen mixture in patients with COVID-19; after 3 days of continuous use of the AMS-H-03, all 44 patients in the treatment arm showed significant improvement vs. the 46 patients who received the standard regimen of oxygen alone; inhalation of the hydrogen oxygen mixture prevented the further progression of the disease and alleviated the shortness of breath experienced by COVID-19 patients; results were published in the Journal of Thoracic Disease
