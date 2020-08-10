Borqs Technologies Inc., of Beijing, launched its mobile smart tracking solution, Besmarttrack, in Taiwan. Borqs is gearing up to meet international demand to track and trace the global spread of COVID-19. The solution provides features for location tracking.

Fujifilm Sonosite Inc., of Bothell, Wash., reported the launch of the new Sonosite Px ultrasound system with adaptable form factor and embedded workflow.

New York-based Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has licensed the intellectual property rights to develop a real-time, breath-based COVID-19 mobile testing device from George Washington University. The device is based on nanotechnology and is covered by a thin sheet of gold that can bind with other molecules, generating different colors depending on the gas. The results can be available quickly, and artificial intelligence programs can then classify the molecules that are bound to the device.

Mallinckrodt plc, of Staines-Upon-Thames, U.K., said the U.S. FDA has accepted its Stratatech biologics license application for Stratagraft, an investigational regenerative skin tissue therapy for the treatment of adults with deep partial-thickness thermal burns. The agency granted the application priority review and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target date of Feb. 2, 2021.

Sight Sciences Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., reported the first patients enrolled in its ORION clinical trial. The prospective, multicenter study will evaluate the Omni Surgical system in pseudophakic, mild-to-moderate glaucoma patients to provide standalone data on microinvasive glaucoma surgery.

Toronto-based Spectral Medical Inc., a late-stage theranostics company advancing treatments for sepsis and septic shock, said the U.S. FDA has approved a protocol amendment to its Tigris trial allowing the number of clinical sites to be increased to 15, from 10 in the original protocol. The company is seeking U.S. FDA approval for Toraymyxin, a hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream. The device is guided by Spectral’s Endotoxin Activity Assay, the only FDA-cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

Sysmex America Inc., of Lincolnshire, Ill., has inked an exclusive agreement with Siemens Healthineers AG, of Erlangen, Germany, to distribute and service the latter’s Clinitek Novus automated urine analyzer in North America.

Waltham, Mass.-based Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is developing a serological assay targeted at transplant candidates and recipients that can detect antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The assay will be provided under the company’s One Lambda brand and will be available for research use only this month. Thermo said the assay will also be submitted to the U.S. FDA for emergency use authorization.