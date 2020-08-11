Manufacturing deficiencies triggered an FDA complete response letter for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s Pedmark, a medicine intended to prevent ototoxicity associated with cisplatin use in children with certain solid tumors. With no safety or efficacy issues identified, Fennec said no further clinical data are required. Next, its team plans to request a meeting with the regulator to determine a path to resubmission. U.S.-listed shares in the Research Triangle Park, N.C.-based company (NASDAQ:FENC) fell 34.5% to $6.66 on Aug. 11.

Cisplatin and other platinum-based cancer agents are essential for the treatment of many pediatric malignancies. But, with no established preventive agent for the ototoxicity associated with those agents, dealing with the issue is often left after the fact to cochlear implants, which the company said have been shown to provide some benefit but are expensive and technically difficult. With Pedmark, its sole product candidate, Fennec has been chasing down a better solution since at least 2002, when its predecessor, Adherex Technologies Inc., merged with Oxiquant Inc., of Ottawa, Ontario.

Pedmark, a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate, may act in several ways to protect cells critical to hearing, according to the company. One potential avenue is through avidly binding platinum/protein complexes, thereby minimizing their toxicity. That effect could head off instances of hearing loss otherwise caused by the deposition of protein-bound platinum in the cochlea. Other mechanisms have also been explored.

Submission of the NDA was initiated on a rolling basis in December 2018 and completed this February. In it, Fennec sought approval for the treatment of patients ages 1 month to less than 18 years with localized, non-metastatic solid tumors. Following Pedmark's receipt of breakthrough therapy and fast track designations, the application received a priority review.

Fennec's NDA was supported by the results of two phase III trials, including the pivotal phase III study SIOPEL 6 and the proof-of-concept study COG ACCL0431. In SIOPEL 6, a trial Fennec ran in collaboration with the International Childhood Liver Tumour Strategy Group, the addition of sodium thiosulfate significantly reduced the incidence of cisplatin-induced hearing loss without any evidence of tumor protection. In COG ACCL0431, a trial the company ran in collaboration with the Children’s Oncology Group, sodium thiosulfate was again validated. Investigators found it to protect against cisplatin-induced hearing loss in children "across a heterogeneous range of tumor types with even stronger efficacy in the protocol predefined subgroup of patients” under 5 without serious adverse events.

Fennec licensed exclusive global rights to IP directed to thiol-based compounds, including sodium thiosulfate and their use in oncology, from Oregon Health & Science University in 2013. In 2015, it expanded the license to include the use of N-acetylcysteine as a standalone therapy and in combination with sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity induced by chemotherapeutic agents to treat cancers.

It wasn't immediately clear on Tuesday which manufacturer Fennec was using or whether the deficiency would impact the MAA for sodium thiosulfate already filed in Europe. But the company – last reported to be a lean team of four full-timers likely expanded since in preparation for the earlier-expected launch – appeared to have a modest reserve on hand. In reporting its second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5., it reported having $38.7 million in cash and equivalents at June 30, raised mostly through a $32 million public offering in May.