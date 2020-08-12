Akoya Biosciences Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., reported that a study using its Codex platform for tissue analysis was published in Cell. The research team at Stanford and the University of Bern used the Codex system for deep profiling of FFPE tissues from 35 advanced-stage colorectal cancer patients with more than 50 protein markers simultaneously, and at single cell resolution. As a result, the team discovered nine distinct cellular neighborhoods, each composed of certain immune and cancer cell types. These cellular neighborhoods were found to interact with one another in a manner that correlated with disease progression and prognosis.

Beroni Group, of New South Wales, Australia, has inked an agreement with Genscript Biotech Corp., of Piscataway, N.J., to conduct further study to develop a nanobody-based medical solution for COVID-19. Under the agreement, Genscript will render services based on three phases: perform pseudovirus neutralization assay with candidate antibody; produce and characterize humanized antibodies; and use precise mutagenesis library (PML) and fast screening for expression, biophysical-properties and affinity (FASEBA) to carry out affinity maturation and purification of the antibodies. The process is expected to take 15-18 weeks.

Boulder, Colo.-based Biodesix Inc. said it will provide COVID-19 ddPCR diagnostic testing for Colorado State University as students return to campus for the fall term.

Redwood City, Calif.-based Biotricity Inc. has negotiated to license, with the exclusive right to acquire MD Matrix, of Toronto, and its telemedicine platform that includes real-time streaming of medical devices, providing an integrated telehealth solution combining telemedicine with Biotricity’s Bioflux remote monitoring platform.

Caregility, of Eatontown, N.J., is teaming up with Iron Bow Healthcare Solutions, of Herndon, Va., to make Caregility’s Uhe telehealth platform software available through Iron Bow’s Medvie and Clinic virtual care endpoints to enable continuous observation and communication with patients.

Cdx Diagnostics Inc., of Suffern, N.Y., said it is contracted with the Hawaii Medical Service Association to make its Wats3D Barrett’s esophagus test available for all 800,000 of its members.

Celltrion Group, of Incheon, South Korea, reported plans to launch two rapid COVID-19 testing kits, Sampinute COVID-19 Antigen Mia for detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen and Diatrust COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test for detection of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2.

Genedx Inc., a Gaithersburg, Md.-based Opko Health company, entered an agreement with Pediatrix Medical Group to offer next-generation genomic sequencing to support clinical diagnosis in neonatal intensive care units staffed by Pediatrix's affiliated neonatologists. The initial offering will include whole exome and whole genome sequencing and genomic support services under the brand Detect Genomix, and the initial clinical diagnostic support services will be made available to hospitals and patients across the U.S.

Salt Lake City-based Health Catalyst Inc. has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Vitalware LLC, of Yakima, Wash., for an undisclosed mix of stock and cash. Vitalware provides revenue workflow optimization and analytics software-as-a-service technology tools to health care organizations.

Minneapolis-based Imricor Medical Systems Inc. has entered a sales collaboration with Optoacoustics Ltd., of Or Yehuda, Israel, a company focused on optical communication solutions for magnetic resonance applications, to facilitate the introduction of the Imroc Ir Wireless Multichannel Communication System to Imricor customers.

Toronto-based Itoco Inc. has acquired patent-pending technology for immutable virus test result verification and commercialization services through an agreement with Datanet Software Development Corp., of Anaheim, Calif. When fully developed, the platform application will enable users and participants to prove their virus negative status and/or vaccine records by recording a biometrically registered immutable digital record onto the blockchain. The system will also directly link to the digital output of virus testing systems.

Moleculight Inc., of Toronto, reported the availability of its Moleculight i:X platform on Verona, Wis.-based Epic Systems Corp.’s App Orchard Marketplace and the integration of its platform with Epic's electronic medical record platform. Moleculight i:X's fluorescence images and digital measurements of patient wounds can now be saved and viewed in the Epic platform.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., of Wilmette, Ill., said it plans to develop a test to potentially triage COVID-19 patients into those likely vs. unlikely to progress to severe respiratory failure. The test will use Monopar’s proprietary monoclonal antibody, ATN-658, to detect soluble urokinase plasminogen activator receptor in COVID-19 patient plasma.

Helsinki-based Nexstim plc reported it has sold a Navigated Brain Therapy system with Smartfocus transcranial magnetic stimulation technology to Brainstim Centers, of Valencia, Calif.

Sherlock Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., reported a research collaboration with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health (D-HH), of Lebanon, N.H., to launch a clinical study of the Sherlock CRISPR SARS-CoV-2 kit, for which Sherlock Biosciences has received emergency use authorization by the U.S. FDA. The kit will be used to test clinical samples from patients from D-HH member hospitals in order to evaluate test performance.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc., of Moorestown, N.J., said its first simulated clinical study on proposed COVID-19 treatments and therapies was published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine. The study used the company’s Medwise technology to determine each patient’s Medwise Risk Score, which is a predictive tool for adverse drug events.