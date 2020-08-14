Combining genetic information with EMRs to pinpoint childhood epilepsies

A team of researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) are working to bridge the gap between genomic information and clinical outcome data by systematically linking genetic information with electronic medical records, focusing on how genetic neurological disorders in children develop over time. In a study published Aug. 10, 2020, in Genetics in Medicine, 62,104 patient encounters in 658 individuals with known or presumed genetic epilepsies were collected. To standardize clinical observations, CHOP researchers utilized the Human Phenotype Ontology (HPO), a catalog that provides a standardized format to characterize a patient's phenotypic features, including neurological findings. This resulted in a total of 286,085 HPO terms, which were then grouped to 100 three-month time intervals, with the researchers assessing gene-phenotype associations at each interval. The researchers identified significant associations of various known genetic causes of epilepsy, including status epilepticus with the gene SCN1A at 1 year of age. The team also found an association between severe intellectual disability with the gene PURA at 10 years of age and infantile spasms with the gene STXBP1 at 6 months. These associations reflect known clinical features of each of these conditions that were identified through an automated analysis framework assessing more than 3,200 observational patient years, an amount of clinical data far beyond what could have been reviewed through manual chart review. "Our study is the first example in childhood neurological orders to systematically connect genomic information with the medical records," said lead investigator Ingo Helbig, attending physician at CHOP's Epilepsy Neurogenetics Initiative. "This is really important as we need to understand the clinical features that children with genetic brain disorders, especially children with genetic epilepsies, develop over time. Using the technologies that we have developed, we can use the available data in the electronic medical records to bridge the gap between genetics and outcomes."

AI-enhanced precision medicine identifies novel autism subtype

A new approach developed by researchers from Northwestern University, Ben Gurion University, Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has laid the groundwork for the first biomedical screening and intervention tool for dyslipidemia-associated autism, a subtype of autism spectrum disorder. The research team identified clusters of gene exons that function together during brain development. They then used an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm graph clustering technique on gene expression data. Using the tool, the research team identified a strong association of parental dyslipidemia with autism spectrum disorder in their children. They further saw altered blood lipid profiles in infants later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. These findings, published Aug. 10, 2020, in Nature Medicine, have led the team to pursue subsequent studies, including clinical trials that aim to promote early screening and early intervention of autism. "Our study is the first precision medicine approach to overlay an array of research and health care data – including genetic mutation data, sexually different gene expression patterns, animal model data, electronic health record data and health insurance claims data – and then use an AI-enhanced precision medicine approach to attempt to define one of the world's most complex inheritable disorders," said study co-first author Yuan Luo, associate professor at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

From variants to treatments in neurology

Scientists at the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT and the Finnish Institute of Molecular Medicine have developed a bioinformatic method to predict whether variants in voltage-gated sodium and calcium channels would lead to gain of function or loss of function. Both channel types allow their respective ions to cross in response to membrane depolarization and play critical roles in neuronal firing, and mutations in the voltage-gated ion channels have been linked to multiple neurological disorders. Changes in channel function can be classified as gain of function (GOF) or loss of function (LOF), and whether a given mutation leads to gain or loss of function affects both clinical symptoms and drug response. In their work, the team developed a way to predict whether variants were likely to be neutral or pathogenic, and whether pathogenic variants operated via gain or loss of function. The team note that in clinical diseases, “treatment decisions must often be made before functional studies of disease-causing variants can be done. In the future, our prediction method could be adapted and benchmarked for use in conjunction with best current clinical practices, for example, to predict which individuals with pathogenic variants may be likely to benefit from a particular treatment based on their variants’ LOF or GOF effects.” They reported their results in the Aug. 12, 2020, issue of Science Translational Medicine.