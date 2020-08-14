Hayward, Calif.-based Biolog Inc. said a multisite study led by Ruoning Wang of Nationwide Children’s Hospital used its Phenotype Microarray set of 367 nutritional carbon sources to prepare and test the effectiveness of human effector T cells in combatting cancer. While the effector T cells showed primarily metabolism of sugars, which was expected, they also showed rather strong metabolism of the nucleoside inosine, which produces energy. More importantly, the research showed that inosine could restore proliferation of human and mouse effector T cells by relieving starvation after exhaustion of blood glucose.

Biospyder Technologies Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif., filed a civil action in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, seeking a declaratory judgment that its Biospyder Tempo-Seq gene expression profiling assay does not infringe the ‘564 patent for Quantitative Nuclease Protection Assay and Sequencing improvements, held by Tucson-based Htg Molecular Diagnostics Inc. In a Friday statement, Htg defended its patents and said it intends to vigorously enforce them.

Portland, Ore.-based Capsa Healthcare, a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, has acquired pharmacy automation solutions company Newrobo Development BV, of Waalwijk, Netherlands, and its subsidiaries. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Connecticut Biotech, of South Windsor, Conn., has launched its Secure Fit 3D-printed face mask frame for surgeons. The mask was developed in collaboration with the University of Connecticut.

Formsense, a smart apparel company based in San Diego, said it is part of a task force working with Mass General Brigham Health System and its Spaulding Rehabilitation Network to study the role of mHealth technology in lessening the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The task force identified existing and forward-looking technologies, including smart apparel, that could be leveraged in response to COVID-19 and might be useful in future pandemics. Their findings were published online Aug. 7, 2020, in IEEE Open Journal of Engineering in Medicine and Biology.

Tel Aviv, Israel-based Sheba Medical Center reported that in an initial clinical trial in which hundreds of patients were tested for COVID-19 infection, Newsight Imaging Ltd.’s artificial intelligence-powered spectral device, which can detect and classify evidence of a virus in the body in less than a second, demonstrated 95% accuracy. Newsight, which is based in Ness Ziona, Israel, and Sheba’s ARC Innovation Center are forming a joint company called Virusight Diagnostics Ltd. to produce and commercialize the COVID-19 test and other potential products.

Protokinetix Inc., a Marietta, Ohio-based clinical-stage biomedical company, said that due to the results that Anti-Aging Glycopeptide has achieved over the previous years, the company is moving into whole organ transplantation, open heart surgery and cardiac ischemia treatment testing.

Todos Medical Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel, has entered an agreement with a South Korean manufacturer of rapid diagnostic tests, for U.S. distribution rights to its 10-minute rapid point-of-care (POC) antigen test and its 40-minute rapid POC PCR test for SARS-CoV-2.

Virushield Inc., a Placerville, Calif.-based company, reported the release of two of its personal protective enhancement products: the Virushield Defender and the Virushield Guardian.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Xphyto Therapeutics Corp. said that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the stock symbol XPHYF.