AGC Biologics Inc., of Seattle, said it partnered with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, to manufacture biopharmaceuticals at the clinical development stage. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Aicuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH, of Wuppertal, Germany, launched a four-pillar program, Pandemic and Resistance Emergency Preparedness (PREP), to tackle worldwide health threats resulting from upcoming pandemics and antimicrobial resistance. The company plans to start a phase I study with its AIC-649 for the prevention of COVID-19 and other upcoming infections with pandemic potential. The compound is an inactivated parapoxvirus particle preparation that induces a natural, self-limiting immune response, enhancing appropriate immune responses against unrelated viruses, Aicuris said.

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, of Wetteren, Belgium, said it began expanding its small-molecule manufacturing capabilities by adding a new production facility in Visakhapatnam, India. Construction of the 8,500-square-meter facility began in July and should be completed in mid-2022. The facility doubles production capacity at the site to 310 m3 for active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates. Ajinomoto is a biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services company.

Anixa Biosciences Inc., of San Jose, Calif., and partner Ontochem GmbH, of Halle, Germany, identified additional COVID-19 candidates through their in silico screening study. In addition to four compounds that target an endoribonuclease (also known as NSP-15) and one additional core compound that targets the main protease (Mpro) of the virus, Anixa and Ontochem identified 26 compounds targeting Mpro.

Beroni Group, of New York and Sydney, which is working on a solution using nanobody technology for COVID-19, said it signed an agreement with Genscript Biotech Corp., of Piscataway, N.J., to conduct antibody characterization and optimization through humanization and affinity maturation with the objective of increasing the antibody affinity to target the antigen by five- to 10-fold. Genscript will perform a pseudovirus neutralization assay with the candidate antibody, produce and characterize the humanized antibodies and use its Precise Mutagenesis Library and Fast Screening for Expression, Biophysical-Properties and Affinity platform to carry out affinity maturation and purification of the antibodies. The process is expected to take 15 to 18 weeks.

Beyondspring Inc., of New York, said it initiated an expanded access program to enable doctors across the U.S. to use its late-stage asset, plinabulin, to prevent cancer patients’ chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN), both alone and in combination with G-CSFs, the current standard of care, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first patient was enrolled at Redlands Community Hospital in California on July 28. In response to COVID-19, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network recently updated its treatment guidelines for the prophylaxis of CIN, with the objective of preserving hospital and ER resources for COVID-19 patients and maximizing protection for cancer patients against CIN development.

Bioaegis Therapeutics Inc., of Morristown, N.J., said publications of independent studies in medRxiv have shown that low levels of gelsolin are associated with severe illness and organ failure in COVID-19 patients. Bioaegis is conducting a clinical trial of recombinant human plasma gelsolin in severe COVID-19 patients to supplement gelsolin levels, with the objective of preventing severe outcomes such as organ failure and mortality.

Biological E. Ltd., of Hyderabad, India, said it licensed the recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed at Baylor College of Medicine. The company will leverage its past experience for the further development and commercialization of the vaccine candidate, which currently is produced using a yeast-based expression technology. The current focus is on transfer of the technology for BE to initiate scale-up of the manufacturing process and undertake further development of the vaccine candidate.

Bold Therapeutics Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, reported preclinical data showing that BOLD-100, when tested head-to-head with remdesivir (Gilead Sciences Inc.) in a cytopathic effect assay against a live Wuhan strain of SARS-CoV-2 in Vero E6 cells, showed nanomolar IC 50 values, a magnitude lower (1/10th) than the IC 50 values of remdesivir. BOLD-100 is a ruthenium-based small-molecule drug designed to selectively inhibit stress-induced up-regulation of the chaperone protein GRP78. In viral infections, GRP78 plays a critical role in host recognition, viral entry and viral replication.

Bridgebio Pharma Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif., is partnering with Shanghai-based Lianbio, which was recently founded by Perceptive Advisors, to expand into China. The partnership will initially focus on FGFR inhibitor infigratinib and SHP2 inhibitor BBP-398 in China and selected Asian markets. The deal also includes preferential future access in the territory to more than 20 drug development candidates that Bridgebio currently owns or controls. Bridgebio is eligible for $26.5 million in up-front and near-term milestone payments as well as up to $505 million in future milestone payments and tiered royalty payments from single- to double-digits on net sales of both products in licensed territories. As part of the deal, Bridgebio is making an equity investment in Lianbio.

Carsgen Therapeutics Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, said data published in Clinical Cancer Research, which involved CAR T cells engineered to co-express the cytokines IL-7 and CCL21 (7×21 CAR T), showed the 7×21 CAR T cells significantly outperformed the conventional CAR T cells in cell proliferation and chemotaxis. Without the cyclophosphamide precondition, the 7×21 CAR T cells displayed superior therapeutic effects to both the conventional CAR T cells and the 7×19 CAR T cells, which co-expressed IL-7 and CCL19, in treating three different solid tumors. The 7×21 CAR T cells could also efficiently inhibit the tumor growth of xenografts containing CLDN18.2-positive and CLDN18.2-negative tumor cells at a 1-to-1 ratio, and even resulting in complete tumor remission. The mechanistic study revealed that the 7×21 CAR T-cell treatment not only significantly improved the survival and infiltration of CAR T cells and dendritic cells in vivo, but also led to less angiogenesis in tumors.

Cerecor Inc., of Rockville, Md., said a paper published in mSphere reported elevated free levels of the inflammatory cytokine, LIGHT, in the serum of individuals hospitalized with severe COVID-19 infection, highlighting its potential role in the development of COVID-19-related acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and supporting Cerecor’s ongoing phase II program evaluating CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT (TNFSF14) monoclonal antibody, to treat individuals with severe COVID-19-related ARDS.

Certara LP, of Princeton, N.J., said it launched an international registry of health care workers to collect information on risk factors for developing COVID-19 and using preventive therapies. The registry will enable prevention policies to be informed by real-world data collected from 10,000 health care workers in low- and middle- income countries. The registry is for assessing the association between the use of preventive treatments and the occurrence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in health care workers caring for patients with COVID-19. Additional countries preparing for launch of the registry include South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Senegal, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The registry collects information on a weekly basis from enrollees across a 12-week period. Data collection includes medications being taken by health care workers, their level of exposure to COVID-19 patients, their health status and other factors such as the use of personal protective equipment. In addition, the registry will record SARS-CoV-2 antibody test results.

Dynavax Technologies Corp., of Emeryville, Calif., said it received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation of $3.4 million to scale up production batch size to allow for increased capacity of Dynavax’s CpG 1018 advanced adjuvant to support the global COVID-19 response. Those efforts will support capacity of up to 750 million adjuvant doses annually, which can be further increased if needed.

Eyenovia Inc., of New York, licensed the rights to Micropine, a treatment for progressive myopia, and Microline, a treatment for presbyopia, in greater China to Shanghai-based Arctic Vision Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Eyenovia is eligible for up to $45.75 million in up-front and future payments based on meeting development and regulatory milestones. Eyenovia will supply the products to Arctic Vision or will be eligible for a mid-single-digit percentage royalty on net sales of products not acquired by Arctic Vision.

Heat Biologics Inc., of Durham, N.C., reported preclinical data, generated at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, showing the firm’s gp96-based COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated robust T-cell-mediated immune response directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. The vaccine induced the expansion of both killer CD8+ T cells that destroy virus-infected cells, as well as helper CD4+ T cells that assist in producing highly specific antibodies. Both T-cell subsets were shown to release cytokines that amplify the antiviral immune response and, upon vaccination, memory CD8+ T cells migrated to the lungs and airways, the tissue-specific site of interest for SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Hifibio Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said it is collaborating with the Coronavirus Immunotherapy Consortium (CoVIC), a global, academic-industry, nonprofit research alliance headquartered at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology that was established to accelerate discovery, optimization and delivery of antibody-based therapeutics against SARS-CoV-2. Using a combination of its proteomics and single-cell profiling technology, Hifibio said it has developed multiple SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies with the potential for both therapeutic and prophylactic applications. The company has submitted 10 antibodies in the format of mono- or bispecific antibodies to CoVIC for in vitro and in vivo testing.

Innate Pharma Sa, of Marseille, France, obtained €6.8 million (US$7.98 million) under the French government’s PSPC-COVID program to support preventive or curative treatments for COVID-19. Innate plans to use the capital to fund its Explore translational research study and two phase II studies: Force and Immunoncovid-20. The company will receive the money in four equal tranches with 80% of each tranche requiring reimbursement upon technical and commercial success.

Isofol Medical AB, of Gothenburg, Sweden, said it entered a license agreement with Solasia Pharma KK, of Tokyo, to develop and commercialize Isofol’s late-stage candidate, arfolitixorin, in Japan. Under the terms, Isofol will receive a total amount of SEK890 million (US$100 million) as up-front, development, regulatory and sales-based milestone payments and clinical development cost. Isofol also will receive tiered royalties on net sales in double-digit figures.

Janone Inc., of Las Vegas, and its manufacturing partner completed formulation of JAN-101, which will enter a phase IIb study in peripheral artery disease soon. The company also plans to study the drug in patients with COVID-19 vascular complications after the submission of an IND, which is expected to be completed in late August 2020.

JN Nova Pharma Inc., of Ottawa, Ontario, said it entered a collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada’s (NRC) Pandemic Response Challenge program to develop a therapeutic pipeline for severe pathologies observed in COVID-19. They will be co-developing a platform therapeutic approach based on multifunctional fusion protein(s) to address complex manifestations of COVID-19. The goal is to both prevent SARS-Cov-2 cellular invasion into those tissues (viral trap) and to mitigate pathology triggered by the host response to the virus, including overactivation of immune system and lung and heart failure. Building on previous joint work in the domain of brain diseases, this collaboration will also address severe neurological complications of COVID-19. The company will be a development partner for therapeutic modalities arising from this project, enabling their accelerated translation through biomanufacturing and toward clinical trials.

Kiadis Pharma NV, of Amsterdam, disclosed a new research program, K-NK-ID101, that will focus on the development of K-NK cells as a treatment for COVID-19. The new program marks the start of broader application of Kiadis’ K-NK technology platform as a potential treatment, not only for cancer, but also for infectious diseases, the company said. In support of the K-NK-ID101 program, Kiadis started collaborating with five Dutch institutions to study different antiviral mechanisms of Kiadis’ K-NK cell therapy platform against SARS-CoV-2. The collaboration will study NK-cell biology in COVID-19 patients, the elimination of SARS-CoV-2 virus and virally infected cells by K-NK cells, and synergies among monoclonal antibodies, vaccines and K-NK cells.

Memo Therapeutics AG (MTx), of Schlieren, Switzerland, and Northway Biotechpharma, a CDMO, said they are partnering to manufacture MTx's therapeutic COVID-19 antibody candidate in a four-month fast-track process. MTX-COVAB is a fully human antibody isolated from clinically selected convalescent COVID-19 donors with picomolar neutralizing activity against wild-type SARS-CoV-2, as well as newly described mutants. The selected antibody will undergo an accelerated development path as an immunotherapy and for the prevention of COVID-19. Under the terms of the manufacturing agreement, Northway will develop the cell line and the manufacturing process, and will further produce cGMP batches of MTx's antibody for clinical studies. Northway is also positioned to execute commercial production once MTX-COVAB receives marketing authorization.

Molecular Partners Ag, of Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland, said the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health: Bundesamt für Gesundheit reserved 200,000 doses of its COVID-19 candidate, MP-0420. The government also has the option to purchase up to an additional 3 million doses. Molecular Partners will receive a reservation fee in the high single-digit millions Swiss Francs. The company plans to start clinical studies of the drug in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., of Wilmette, Ill., disclosed its plan to develop a test to potentially triage COVID-19 patients into those likely vs. unlikely to progress to severe respiratory failure. The test would use Monopar’s monoclonal antibody, ATN-658, to detect soluble urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (suPAR) in COVID-19 patient plasma. A suPAR test for COVID-19 patients, if successful, could identify those at high risk for severe respiratory failure, facilitating earlier therapeutic interventions or allowing for the staging of patients to an optimal treatment based on their disease characteristics, the company said.

Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., and SK Bioscience, a vaccine business subsidiary of Seoul, South Korea-based SK Group, said they inked a development and supply agreement for the antigen component of NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, for supply to global markets, including the COVAX facility. In addition, the companies have signed a letter of intent with the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Health and Welfare to work toward broad and equitable access to NVX-CoV2373 for the global market as well as to make the vaccine available in South Korea. Under the terms, SK Bioscience will manufacture the vaccine antigen component for use in the final drug product globally during the pandemic period. It will initiate the production beginning this month.

Novome Biotechnologies Inc., of South San Francisco, said it has taken assignment to certain microbial intellectual property (IP), and has nonexclusively licensed foundational CRISPR/Cas9 IP controlled by Caribou Biosciences Inc., a Berkeley, Calif.-based CRISPR genome editing company, to expand its therapeutic pipeline and platform capabilities. Under the terms of an assignment agreement, Novome acquired ownership of certain IP and preclinical projects related to undisclosed therapeutic areas. Additionally, pursuant to a license agreement, Novome received a nonexclusive license to foundational CRISPR/Cas9 IP controlled by Caribou for genetic modification of bacterial species for administration as therapeutics in humans. Specific terms were not disclosed. Novome will have full control of development, manufacturing and commercialization of any product candidates covered by either the assignment agreement or the license agreement.

Ose Immunotherapeutics SA, of Nantes, France, reported preclinical data published in BioRxiv from studies testing Covepit, its prophylactic vaccine program based on optimized peptides selected to induce a lasting sentinel T lymphocyte immune response against SARS-CoV-2 in barrier tissues such as the respiratory tract and the lung. Covepit showed strong induction of memory CD8 T lymphocytes against multiple SARS-CoV-2 proteins in vaccinated humanized mice. Humanized mouse models also showed promising phenotype of tissue-resident memory T cells elicited after vaccination.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., of Haifa, Israel, said its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., signed a nonbinding memorandum of understanding with the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center, a specialist health care center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The aim of the collaboration is to capitalize on each company’s respective areas of expertise in cell therapies to deliver regenerative medicine. The parties have agreed to exchange research results, share samples, join usage of equipment and testing, and other essential activities related to advancing the treatment and research of cell therapies for a broad range of medical conditions, including COVID-19.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc., of San Diego, and Freiburg, Germany based Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH said they entered an agreement to develop and commercialize PR-600, Prometheus' cell signaling program that targets a receptor of the tumor-necrosis factor superfamily for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The companies will share responsibility for the global development of PR-600, with Falk contributing one-quarter of the costs associated with developing the product and its companion diagnostic from preclinical stage through commercial launch. Falk will exclusively commercialize PR-600 in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and Prometheus is eligible to receive royalty payments on those sales; Prometheus retains all commercialization rights in the U.S. and rest of world. It will also receive an undisclosed initial up-front payment from Falk and is eligible to receive further payments in the first year upon achievement of certain development program milestones. Prometheus anticipates that the company will file an IND with the FDA by the end of 2022.

Qbiotics Group Ltd., of Brisbane, Australia, said it entered an agreement with Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J., (MSD outside the U.S.) to evaluate use of its lead molecule, tigilanol tiglate, in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with unresectable melanoma. The phase I/II open-label trial is designed to determine the maximum tolerated dose or maximum feasible dose of the combination therapy. Secondary measures include assessing tumor responses in both injected tumors and uninjected tumors, as well as clinical efficacy parameters. Tigilanol tiglate is a small molecule administered by intratumoral injection directly into the solid tumor mass.

Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto, said it signed a memorandum of understanding establishing Attwill Medical Solutions Sterilflow LP, of Lodi, Wis., as a resource for clinical packaging and distribution of Revive’s phase III trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of bucillamine, a cysteine derivative, in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. Attwill is a contract manufacturing and services organization.

Saillant Therapeutics, of Nijmegen, the Netherlands, disclosed a virus-inhibiting treatment platform based on activation of a cellular master regulator. The mode of action works against a wide range of viruses, including those that cause COVID-19, dengue, Zika and Ebola. The company is working on new formulations of the reference substance with plans to start clinical trials within one to two years.

Tevogen Bio Inc., of Metuchen, N.J., said it entered a joint partnership with bone marrow transplant expert Neal Flomenberg, professor and chair of the Department of Medical Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University, with the intent to evaluate Tevogen' s antigen-specific T-cell technology as a potential treatment for COVID-19 and influenza-A patients.

Xbiotech Inc., of Austin, Texas, said it identified True Human antibodies that could potentially be used as a therapy against SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The company discovered those antibodies through a collaboration with Biobridge Global (parent organization of the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center and Qualtex Laboratories). Biobridge Global used Xbiotech’s COVID-19 screening technology to identify blood donors who had been infected by SARS-CoV-2, as part of a program to provide convalescent plasma to treat patients suffering from severe COVID-19 infections. In return, Biobridge Global provided Xbiotech with blood samples from patients who had been infected with COVID-19.