Fibronostics, which has offices in several places, including Singapore, and provides noninvasive, algorithmic diagnostics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis patients, scooped up $8 million in series A funding. The financing round was led by At Capital Pte Ltd. and Elev8.vc. This funding arrives as Fibronostics' lead product, Liverfast, has recently been granted a Current Procedural Terminology code from the American Medical Association. The company has plans to penetrate new markets and grow its line of products.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., a Kirkland, Québec-based orthobiologics company focused on the development of soft tissue repair regenerative technologies, reported the closing of a nonbrokered $2.5 million private placement of units. The company issued 7,733,812 units at a purchase price of $0.32 per unit for total gross proceeds of $2,474,820. Each unit consists of one class A share of the company and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into one share in the capital at the price of $0.50 per warrant share for a period of 36 months from closing. The net proceeds will be used to fund the following: securing U.S. FDA approval to start its clinical trial on Ortho-R for rotator cuff tear repair; manufacturing GMP clinical trial batch for Ortho-R; completing U.S. clinical trial investigation site selection, setting and training; starting U.S. clinical trial enrollment activities; securing U.S. exchange listing for Ortho shares; as well as general and administrative corporate purposes.