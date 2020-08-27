Toronto-based Acto, an omnichannel education and engagement platform for life sciences, reported the closing of a $11.5 million series A round led by Resolve Growth Partners, a Baltimore-based growth equity firm focused on software entrepreneurs. The round also includes strategic funding from new investor Salesforce Ventures, as well as follow-on investment from existing investor Panache Ventures. Chris Rhodes, co-founder and managing director of Resolve has joined Acto’s board. Acto's previous investors include MaRS IAF, Extreme Venture Partners, and Panache VC.

Aliso Viejo, Calif.-based Exsomed Corp., which aims to provide orthopedic surgeons with solutions in hand surgery, has completed its second round of financing. This round, comprised entirely of private investors, included participation from both existing investors and new individuals. Proceeds from the financing will be used to further drive Exsomed's core business, expand the company's commitment to surgeon education and fuel upcoming product launches scheduled for the fourth quarter and early 2021.

Toronto-based Verto Health, a developer of communication software for the health care industry, said it has raised a $2 million seed round led by MaRS Investment Accelerator Fund in conjunction with Verstra Ventures, Amplify Capital and strategic angel investors in the digital health space.