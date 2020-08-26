Kinnate Biopharma Inc., a San Diego-based company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule kinase inhibitors for genomically defined cancers, has raised $98 million in a series C financing. The round, led by RA Capital Management, will help the company advance its first assets into the clinic in 2021 and carry them through the end of phase I trials, from which early signals on efficacy could emerge.

New investors in the syndicate included Viking Global Investors, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, Janus Henderson Investors, Surveyor Capital, Boxer Capital, Logos Capital, and an SVB Leerink fund. Existing investors Foresite Capital, Orbimed, Nextech Invest and Vida Ventures also participated in the round.

Kinnate's last financing was a $74.5 million series B round in December 2019. Prior to that, the company was established as a subsidiary of Fount Therapeutics, which essentially dedicated its own $22 million series A round to Kinnate.

The company was co-founded by chief scientific officer Eric Murphy, previously global head of oncology R&D strategy and external innovations at Crown Bioscience Inc. and industry veteran Steve Kaldor. It’s now led by CEO Nima Farzan, who prior to joining Kinnate, spent seven years at Paxvax Inc. where he was most recently president and CEO before negotiating its $270 million sale to Emergent Biosolutions Inc. in 2018.

Where help is needed most

Only about 10% of people with cancer today have known oncogenic drivers that can be addressed with an approved medicines, Farzan told BioWorld. That addressable population is further narrowed because, about half the time, those individuals have intrinsic resistance to available therapies. Worse yet, about half of the remainder eventually stop responding to treatment due to acquired resistance. "That's the ongoing battle with cancer, requiring constant innovation," he said.

Nima Farzan, CEO, Kinnate

Kinnate's team is working on its own chapter in the story of that battle with two candidates to start: one that focused on inhibiting BRAF and another on inhibiting FGFR2/3.

When mutated, BRAF can be an oncogenic driver for patients with melanoma, non-small-cell lung, colorectal, ovarian and thyroid cancers. But, with three different classes of mutation, only one of them – class 1 – is addressed by currently-approved medicines. It's that shortfall that Kinnate's team is gunning to address with an approach aimed at blocking the whole Raf B protein kinase complex to prevent the signaling in class 2 and class 3 mutations.

The company's other candidate is focused on inhibiting FGFR2/3, common oncogenic driver of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinomas and urothelial cancers. Again, approved drugs exist in the class – namely Janssen Biotech Inc.'s Balversa (erdafitinib) and Incyte Corp.'s Pemazyre (pemigatinib). While both are effective, they can also face resistance, Farzan said. Kinnate's innovation is to go beyond the initial mutations and deal with the most common resistance mutations too, he said.

Kinnate's team is hoping to take the BRAF program into during the first half of 2021, followed by an IND filing for the FGFR2/3 program in the second half of that year.

Beyond those two clinical-bound efforts, company scientists are also working on a candidate targeting CDK12, also sometimes called CDC2-related protein kinase 7 inhibitor. Because of its role in DNA damage repair, inhibiting the kinase is understood to offer an opportunity to sensitize tumors, making them more vulnerable to other therapies.

To help advance all of its programs, Kinnate is initially working with precision medicine cancer centers, including Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center and the UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center.