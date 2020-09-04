Kennesaw, Ga.-based Cryolife Inc. has acquired Florida-based Ascyrus Medical LLC in a deal valued at up to $200 million. The deal includes an $80 million upfront payment, consisting of $60 million in cash and Cryolife common stock worth $20 million. The acquisition forms part of Cryolife’s strategy to expand presence in the aortic repair market. Ascyrus is a privately held developer of the aortic arch remodeling device, called Ascyrus Medical Dissection Stent (AMDS), used in the treatment of acute Type A aortic dissections. Additionally, the deal presents significant cross-selling opportunities for the company with its existing JOTEC portfolio, Bioglue and On-X. The remaining $120 million of the deal consists of various milestone payments.

Ehave Inc., of Oakville, Ontario, said it has signed a licensing agreement with a telemedicine solutions provider to provide Ehave patients with access to the telemedicine company’s full suite, online integrated platform.

Researchers and doctors at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, in Manhasset, N.Y., and Northwell Health, of New Hyde Park, N.Y., have shown that COVID-19 is a cause for acute pancreatitis. In a retrospective, observational cohort study published in the journal Gastroenterology, 48,012 patients were hospitalized at 12 Northwell Health hospitals between March 1 and June 1, 2020. Of those, 11,883 were diagnosed with coronavirus. On admission, 189 patients were identified with pancreatitis, 34 (17%) of whom were diagnosed with COVID-19. While doctors able to identify the source of pancreatitis in non-COVID patients, the origins of pancreatitis in 69% of COVID-positive patients was unknown.

San Diego-based Illumina Inc. is collaborating with 54gene, an African genomics company with offices in Lagos, Nigeria, and Washington, D.C., to create a world-class genomics facility in Lagos equipped with Illumina’s cutting-edge sequencing and high-density microarray technology platforms.

Bengaluru, India-based Infosys Ltd. has inked a definitive agreement to acquire Kaleidoscope Innovation Inc., a product design, development and insights firm headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Novacyt SA, of Velizy-Villacoublay, France, has launched a CE-marked polymerase chain reaction (PCR) two gene target test for COVID-19. The test, which provides an additional option to the company’s single gene test, addresses the need of countries that require a two gene target testing approach for the virus, such as France, Belgium, Croatia, Poland and the United Arab Emirates.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc., of Bedford, Mass., said National Government Services Inc. is the third Medicare administrative contractor to establish a physician fee schedule for the administration of drug-eluting intracanalicular inserts, including Dextenza (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert). The fee took effect July 1, 2020.

Solana Beach, Calif.-based Organovo Holdings Inc. said it was notified Sept. 2, 2020, by the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. that it had regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.

The governments of Canada and Manitoba said they will invest CA$399,647 (US$304,691) in support of the Orthopaedic Innovation Centre (OIC) to help improve the medical device supply chain in Western Canada the fight against COVID-19. Specifically, Winnipeg-based OIC will purchase specialized equipment to give Canadian manufacturers and health care organizations access to accredited testing services for personal protective equipment purchased from overseas, reducing the wait time for performance evaluations from 12 weeks to less than two weeks.

Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio Inc., of New Haven, Conn., said it will be hosting a shareholder call Sept. 9 to address questions related to the company’s COVID-19 strategy.

T2 Biosystems Inc., of Lexington, Mass., reported the U.S. Centers for Medicare a Medicaid Services continued the New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) for the company’s T2bacteria panel for fiscal year 2021. The T2bacteria panel was approved for an NTAP of $97.50 for patients with sepsis.