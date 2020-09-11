Pleasanton, Calif.-based 10x Genomics Inc. reported the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of its class A common stock at a price to the public of $110 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. 10x Genomics is offering 4 million shares of its class A common stock, plus up to an additional 600,000 shares of its class A common stock that the underwriters have the right to purchase at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close Sept. 15, subject to customary closing conditions.

Acarix AB, of Malmö, Sweden, completed the new share issue of a maximum of 86,156,738 shares with preferential rights for the company's existing shareholders, which was resolved by the extra general meeting Aug. 11. Acarix reported the outcome of the rights issue, which shows, in line with what was communicated Sept. 9, that the rights issue has been oversubscribed. The rights issue amounted to a maximum of about SEK56 million (US$6.4 million) before deduction of costs related to the rights issue. The outcome shows that 70,916,535 shares, corresponding to about 82.3% of the rights issue, was subscribed by exercise of subscription rights and that 35,267,606 shares, corresponding to about 40.9% of the rights issue had been subscribed without use of subscription rights. Hence, the rights issue was in total subscribed to about 123.2%.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Avricore Health Inc. said its board and shareholders have approved the repricing of a total of 2,091,072 options to purchase common shares to an amended exercise price of CA$0.10 (US$.08) per option.

San Carlos, Calif.-based Natera Inc., which focuses on cell-free DNA testing, reported the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,166,666 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $60 per share. Closing of the offering is expected to occur Sept. 15, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Natera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 624,999 shares of its common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Quotient Ltd., a commercial-stage diagnostics company based in Eysins, Switzerland, reported the upsize and pricing of a $75 million underwritten public offering. It is offering 17,647,059 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $4.25 per share. The offering was upsized from $60 million. The net proceeds are expected to be about $69.9 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the company. In addition, it has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,647,058 of its ordinary shares. The offering is expected to close Sept. 15, subject to customary closing conditions. The company intends to use the net proceeds primarily to fund the ongoing development and commercialization of Mosaiq and for working capital, operating expenses and other general corporate purposes.