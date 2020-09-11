Bruker Corp., of Billerica, Mass., has acquired St. Louis-based Canopy Biosciences LLC, a developer of high multiplex biomarker imaging, expanding its offering in targeted multiomics and fluorescence-based imaging techniques. Financial terms of the transaction were not released.

Alpharetta, Ga.-based Clearside Biomedical Inc. said its licensing partner, Aura Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., dosed the first patient in its phase II study of AU-011 as a potential first-line treatment for patients with primary choroidal melanoma using Clearside’s SCS Microinjector for suprachoroidal delivery.

Omaha, Neb.-based Nebraska Health Information Initiative, an outcomes-driven health information exchange that includes health care providers, payers and the state of Nebraska, has selected Collective Medical, of Salt Lake City, as its vendor to support multistate admissions, discharge and transfer alerting for care coordination.

Genetic Technologies Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia, said U.S. sales of its Genetype for Breast Cancer Risk Assessment have commenced via Elicity, an online health platform by San Diego-based Intelelabs Inc.

Intersect ENT Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., has partnered with Orlando, Fla.-based Alliancerx Walgreens Prime for national pharmacy distribution of its Sinuva (mometasone furoate) sinus implant.

Natera Inc., of San Carlos, Calif., said Noridian Healthcare Solutions of Fargo, N.D., the Medicare administrative coordinator for Northern California, issued a positive final coverage decision for use of its Signatera molecular residual disease test in patients with a history of colorectal cancer.

NaviFUS Corp., of Taipei, Taiwan, said it has started its clinical trial (NCT04446416) for the combination of focused ultrasound (FUS) plus bevacizumab therapy. Researchers at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital are investigating the use of neuronavigation-guided FUS to repeatedly and temporarily open the blood-brain barrier and enhance bevacizumab's efficacy in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM). To date, the first patient has been enrolled and is undergoing treatment. The study plans to enroll six rGBM patients who will undergo biweekly bevacizumab treatment.

Relay Medical Corp. and Fio Corp., both of Toronto, reported the delivery of the first Fionet COVID-19 workflow software for the Meru County Ministry of Health, which operates a network of about 140 community-based health care clinics in Meru County, Kenya. The Patient Manager software incorporates the Kenya COVID-19 National Protocol and consists of five modules that link the patient journey throughout community-based health care facilities.

Todos Medical Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel, has launched its Todos 2019-nCov RT-qPCR Detection Kit in the U.S., following notification by the U.S. FDA under the emergency use authorization (EUA) program. The company has 15 days to submit an EUA application to the agency.

South San Francisco-based Veracyte Inc. reported the initiation of a European study that will utilize the Delphi methodology to generate consensus regarding the clinical utility of genomic tests in breast cancer treatment. Led by an independent scientific committee of breast cancer experts, the PROCURE study will explore and achieve consensus on the evidence supporting the most frequently used breast cancer multigene signatures.

Xifin Inc., of San Diego, said it is helping laboratories process increased testing volumes due to the pandemic with its new cloud-based laboratory information system, Xifin LIS 7. The platform features enhanced capabilities that further support high complexity, high volume labs, including integrated speech recognition, which is available through Xifin’s strategic partnership with Dolbey and Co. Inc.