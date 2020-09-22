The number of biopharma deals and mergers and acquisitions completed so far within the past three months are significantly down from each of the first two quarters of 2020. But despite slumping activity and uninspiring M&A values, the projected values of licensings, collaborations and joint ventures, at about $45.4 billion, has placed the nearly complete third quarter in line with the rest of the year.

That is mainly due to July and August having two of the largest deals for the year. Together, they make up 27% of the money disclosed in the third quarter, although there is still a week and a half left in September.

Still, with 135 deals completed in August, only one other month – February – has shown a lower amount with 120. So far in September, BioWorld has recorded 53 deals. Looking at it by quarter, the volume of deals has fallen by 27% since the second quarter, from 538 to 391.

Likewise, the volume of M&As has dropped 66%, from 39 to 13, and the $2.67 billion in M&A values since July compares with $45.5 billion in the first quarter and $74 billion in the second quarter. The $45.4 billion from third quarter deals compares with $40.8 billion and $47.2 billion for the first and second quarters, respectively.

Biopharma deals and M&As tracked by BioWorld are updated and can be found within BioWorld Snapshots. So far, 2020 has recorded a total of 1,405 deals valued at $133.5 billion, just 17% shy of the $160 billion for all of 2019. There have been 83 M&As valued at $122.3 billion, only about half of the $224 billion in 2019.