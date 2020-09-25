Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform (AIDP), a Beijing-based technology startup that is aiming to develop technology for a safer, more comfortable future, and its founder Andy Khawaja have created a new department within AIDP that is dedicated to pandemic research to see how AI technology can be most useful in future pandemics.

Uppsala, Sweden-based Biovica International AB said it has completed a 510(k) submission for its Divitum TKa (thymidine kinase activity) to the U.S. FDA. The company hopes to make the breast cancer diagnostic available in early 2021.

Bose Corp., of Framingham, Mass., reported results from a user-tested study of its Bose Sleepbuds II showing 100% of participants felt Bose noise-masking worked against common disturbances that kept them awake or work them up, 86% believed the product helped them fall asleep easier and 76% said it help them stay asleep. Eight in 10 subjects reported an overall improvement in sleep quality. Bose conducted the study in partnership with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and the UChealth CARE Innovation Center.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., of Santa Barbara, Calif., has finalized a distribution agreement with San Diego-based Puregraft LLC for the latter’s line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution. The amended agreement is effective through the end of 2022.

Lambdavision Inc., a Farmington, Conn.-based company developing the first protein-based artificial retina, said it will study light-activated proteins on NASA’s upcoming flight to the International Space Station, which is scheduled to launch Sept. 30, 2020. Lambdavision will launch its artificial retina technology with engineering partner Space Tango Inc., of Lexington, Ky.

Dublin-based Medtronic plc reported that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejected in its entirety Irvine, Calif.-based Axonics Inc.’s attempt to invalidate its ‘324 patent covering sacral neuromodulation intellectual property. Medtronic sued Axonics in November 2019, claiming infringement of seven patients. Axonics fired back, seeking Inter Partes Review (IPR) of all seven patents. The PTAB rejected Axonics’ challenge to the ‘324 patent without a hearing, saying the company’s objections lack merit. The decision is final and not appealable. The PTAB has decided to conduct full IPR review of the other six patents.

Helsinki-based Nexstim plc revealed that a pilot study is underway at Helsinki University Hospital to evaluate the use of accelerated intermittent theta burst stimulation (iTBS) protocol in the treatment of chronic pain with the company’s NBT (navigated brain therapy) system. The device will be tested in five to 10 patients with resistant, chronic neuropathic pain who have not benefited from prior 10Hz repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) treatment targeted to the motor cortex. The treatment will begin in the last quarter of this year and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021.

Todos Medical Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel, entered a COVID-19 PCR testing implementation and equipment financing partnership with Rehovot-based Aid Genomics. Under the agreement, Aid Genomics will finance the purchase of the equipment necessary to allow Todos’ clients to scale to meet their capacity requirements and will assist Todos in implementing best practices. In return, Aid Genomics will participate in the net profit of each contract. Aid Genomics will also assist Todos with validating and commercializing its proprietary tests in Israel.