Continuing resolution for U.S. budget inked and signed

President Donald Trump has signed a continuing budget resolution that will fund government operations through Dec. 11 after the U.S. Senate voted 84-10 to pass the measure. The resolution, which passed the House in a 357-57 vote Sept. 22, provides flat-line funding for most federal agencies, although the numbers are likely to be revised upon resumptions of budget negotiations. The House Appropriations Committee had proposed an allocation of $47 billion for the NIH earlier this year, an increase of roughly $5 million over current levels, while the FDA would have received $3.2 billion in discretionary funding. The president signed the bill shortly after midnight, Sept. 30, technically risking a government shutdown, but the continuing budget resolution includes provisions that prevent any federal agency furloughs while the two parties work on a budget deal. The Department of Veteran’s Affairs will be able to access funds to allow it to sustain its electronic health record modernization project. Rep. Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Appropriations Committee, said in an Oct. 1 statement that the continuing budget resolution will allow both parties to negotiate appropriations bills for the balance of the fiscal year.

Details sketchy re: DOJ ventilator investigation of Medtronic

The ongoing question of U.S. federal government contracts for medical ventilators has landed on the doorstep of the Department of Justice (DOJ), but the question of where the investigation will eventually land is anything but clear. Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives wrote to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) April 10, pressing the agency to inquire into the acquisition of Newport Medical Instruments Inc., then based in Costa Mesa, Calif., by Dublin-based Covidien in 2012. The two legislators characterized this as “a ‘killer’ acquisition that is partly to blame” for the scarcity of ventilators relative to the demand imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. DOJ did not respond to BioWorld’s request for comment, but Medtronic plc confirmed that the department had taken up the matter in a statement emailed to BioWorld, stating that the company is cooperating fully with the review of the Covidien pickup of Newport. Medtronic, also of Dublin, noted that the FTC had contemporaneously evaluated Covidien’s acquisition of Newport, although spokesman Ben Petok could not say whether the commission had examined his company’s acquisition of Covidien for its impact on the ventilator market. However, the company noted that there are at least 10 companies with a significant share of the market, with five of those taking up no more than half the share of the market. Newport had taken a contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research Development Agency (BARDA) to develop a low-cost ventilator, although the project was abandoned in 2014, a year prior to Medtronic’s acquisition of Covidien. The design of the Newport ventilator may have remained with BARDA, although Newport was able to obtain a 510(k) from the FDA for the device after a review time of five months. It is not clear whether that design was ultimately leveraged by Royal Philips NV, of Amsterdam, in its ventilator contract, which also ultimately faltered. However, the July 2019 510(k) for the Trilogy Universal ventilator does not recite the Newport device as a predicate.