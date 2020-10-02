Pharmacyte Biotech Inc. is now in a series of 30-day cycles with the FDA as a planned phase IIb study of its lead candidate has been placed on hold.

On Sept. 2, Pharmacyte submitted its IND for a phase IIb trial of its product, known as Cypcap, in locally advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer and, on Oct. 2, the company said the FDA placed the application on hold. Pharmacyte said the FDA offered no details on its reasoning. Within the next 30 days, the agency will send out an official hold letter containing the FDA examiners’ thinking. Pharmacyte then has 30 days after that to file its response letter, after which the FDA has 30 days to review the response and decide if the hold should be lifted.

Kenneth L. Waggoner, CEO, Pharmacyte

CEO Kenneth L. Waggoner said on Oct. 2 he was grateful the FDA didn’t reject the IND application, that the company plans to address the FDA’s concerns and does “not plan to give up in getting the hold lifted.”

The Laguna Hills, Calif.-based biotech’s stock (OTCQB:PMCB) dwindled on Oct. 2 to close at 0.011 cents per share, down 42.6% on the day.

The company technology, Cell-in-a-Box, encapsulates living cells in protective shells that are about the size of the head of a pin and placed in the body as close to the tumor as possible. The capsules are created to prevent the cells from escaping into the body while keeping the immune system from invading. The cells, the company said, are meant to be capable of converting a cancer prodrug into its cancer-killing forms.

The multistep encapsulation process begins with the suspension of the live cells in a medium that contains a polymer and sodium cellulose sulfate. That suspension is passed through specialized equipment to form droplets, which fall into a solution containing a second polymer. When the polymers interact, a membrane forms around each droplet, ultimately developing into the protective shell.

Waggoner said on Sept. 23 that the company had expected a number of engagements with the FDA to supplement key information related to the IND because of the therapy’s unique construction.

“We are advancing a biologic, which is far more complex than developing a single-molecule drug,” Waggoner said. “To our knowledge, the FDA has never had to assess a live-cell encapsulation technology such as ours. The FDA is fully engaged as it assesses the need for our product candidate to be safe and to comply with every cGMP regulation and FDA guidance. So far, we have had five opportunities to answer the FDA’s questions by supplying the regulatory agency with further clarification and supporting documentation, and we’re pleased with the process to date.”

The final major study required by the FDA to submit the IND application for Cell-in-a-Box was initiated in May. The rolling two-year stability study was designed to show how the frozen clinical trial product manufactured by Austrianova Singapore performs over time after being frozen for certain periods of time, thawed and tested for functionality. Three months of stability data were required for the IND filing. The manufacturing facility in Thailand passed a cGMP post-manufacturing audit in early June.

Pharmacyte said it completed the FDA’s required three-month product stability testing for Cypcap, which passed all tests, in early July. Tests were performed on Cypcaps frozen post-production for three months at -80 C. Samples were thawed to show that the cells were still alive and functional as well as free of infectious agents. Tests performed included cell count, biological activity of the cells, capsule integrity, label integrity, sterility and pH measurement.

On Sept. 8, the company said it completed the second container closure integrity test required by the FDA for Cypcaps.

Pharmacyte’s pipeline includes preclinical work on a therapy for treating type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes. The therapy consists of encapsulated genetically modified human liver cells and insulin-producing stem cells.

There is also a prodrug based on certain constituents of cannabis in the pipeline, also in preclinical study. The company said it will not spend any money on that program until the FDA allows the phase IIb in pancreatic cancer to commence. In 2016, the company indicated glioblastoma, given the unmet need, would make a good initial indication.

The pipeline also includes a Cell-in-a-Box therapy designed to delay production and accumulation of malignant ascites fluid resulting from many types of abdominal cancerous tumors. The painful accumulation causes the abdomen to swell and makes breathing difficult. It, too, is in preclinical study.

Pharmacyte was founded in 1996 as Efood Systems, which tracked the movement of refrigerated trucks, before morphing into a natural products firm that eventually changed its name to Nuvilex Inc. and eventually to Pharmacyte.