Beijing-based Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform, a technology startup creating artificial intelligence (AI) technology for a safer, more comfortable future, and its founder Andy Khawaja are creating AI technology that will collaborate with the human brain, creating what it calls faster, more advanced thought processes and diagnostic tools.

Irvine, Calif.-based Biosense Webster Inc., part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, has enrolled and treated the first patients in the inspIRE clinical study in Europe. The study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the Varipulse Catheter and Trupulse Generator, investigational technologies using pulsed field ablation in treating symptomatic drug refractory recurrent paroxysmal atrial fibrillation.

Curepsp, of New York, has awarded $300,000 in grants to four studies in the closely related diseases progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and corticobasal degeneration. The investigations will explore genetic influences, the role of specific strains of the tau protein and changes in the brain at the cellular level.

Fti Foodtech International Inc., of Toronto, has obtained a letter of authorization from Rapid Virus Detect Ltd., a medical device importer and distributor in British Columbia, for marketing, sales and after-sales services of the rapid-result, serological COVID-19 Antibody Test Kit, worldwide. This kit is manufactured by Wuhan Easydiagnosis Biomedicine Co. Ltd., of Wuhan, China. The kit, which provides qualitative detection of anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgM and IgG antibody in human serum, plasma and whole blood, is a nucleic acid extraction reagent test for use by health professionals. The test kit will detect the immunoglobulin IgM and the immunoglobulin IgG within 15 minutes and will function as a screening test for COVID-19. Health Canada’s review for approval is in progress.

Monmouth Junction, N.J.-based Diamir said that the National Institute on Aging, part of the NIH, has awarded the company about $3.36 million over two and a half years in a commercialization readiness pilot grant as part of its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The award builds upon earlier studies conducted by Diamir in collaboration with academic centers and will support late stages of development of Cognimir, the company's lead diagnostic product candidate for the early detection and prediction of progression of mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer's disease. The second award of $498,572 over a year and a half was granted to Diamir by the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the NIH for a project titled "Circulating Organ-enriched microRNAs as biomarkers of Rett Syndrome."

Orlando, Fla.-based Lensar Inc., which focuses on femtosecond laser surgical solutions for the treatment of cataracts, reported the completion of its spinoff from Pdl Biopharma Inc. Beginning on Oct. 2, Lensar shares commenced regular-way trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The distribution of Lensar common stock took place on Oct. 1.

Mentice AB signed a definitive agreement to acquire the New York-based medical technology company Vascular Simulations, a provider of replication solutions allowing endovascular procedures to be performed by doctors manipulating real medical devices within a physical 3D structure that replicates the vessel structure of the human body.

San Carlos, Calif.-based Natera Inc. said that its Signatera molecular residual disease (MRD) test will be used in the DARE study, a multicenter clinical trial of Ibrance (palbociclib), a CDK4/6 inhibitor developed by Pfizer Inc., of New York, for the treatment of HR-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer when given in combination with an aromatase inhibitor or fulvestrant.

Madison, Wis.-based Onlume Inc., an early stage medical imaging company with unique technology for improving surgical precision, has been awarded a grant from the U.S. NIH’s National Cancer Institute to advance development of its device for fluorescence-guided surgery.