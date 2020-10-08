Dublin-based Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s phase III top-line win with Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution in adults with idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) provides the company with a needed foothold there as generics threaten its other sleep disorder drug, Xyrem (sodium oxybate).

Cleared this summer for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in patients 7 and older with narcolepsy, Xywav has chalked up clinically meaningful and highly statistically significant results for the primary endpoint and both key secondary endpoints for IH. The disorder, with no approved treatment, is characterized by chronic and disabling excessive daytime sleepiness. Xywav is a lower-sodium version of Xyrem, which was greenlighted in the U.S. in 2002, based on trial data in adults.

Chief Operating Officer Daniel Swisher noted at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference that IH is “a hypersomnolence disorder related with narcolepsy, where we've had anecdotal prior case studies to show that oxybate works with those patients,” which was the impetus for the phase III study. Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem called the trial outcome “not a surprise” and deemed it “undoubtedly an expansion opportunity for Xywav that could cushion the impact of the erosion of Xyrem” as generics near.

“Xywav's got its own unique NDA, unique pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic profile – we do think that connotes importance,” Swisher said. “It also frees up market access, where right now, it's very hard to get payers to pay for IH patients, because it's not an approved indication, and there's a number of hurdles we need to go through for every patient to really have a documented narcoleptic diagnosis, so I'm not worried much about generic substitution. IH patients also have co-morbidities and cardiovascular risk, and it’s much better for them to get both the efficacy and the safety benefits of a low-sodium oxybate, such as Xywav.”

Patients entering the study, which enrolled 154 subjects, had the daytime grogginess typical of the IH population, Jazz said. All were treated with Xywav during the open-label titration period, and clinically meaningful improvements in the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) turned up. The primary endpoint of ESS and the key secondary endpoints of Patient Global Impression of Change (PGIc) and Idiopathic Hypersomnia Severity Scale (IHSS) were measured during the randomized withdrawal portion of the trial, which included 115 patients. Those on Xywav showed clinically meaningful maintenance of efficacy for ESS, PGIc and IHSS, and researchers found highly statistically significant worsening in patients administered placebo compared with Xywav for ESS (p<0.0001), PGIc (p<0.0001) and IHSS (p<0.0001). The safety profile in the study was consistent with the known safety profile of Xywav, with no new signals, Jazz said.

NSCLC, ALL data to come

Included in the study design was a titration and optimization period of up to 14 weeks, a Xywav stable-dose period of two weeks, followed by a 1-to-1 randomization to either Xywav or placebo for two weeks. After the completion of the double-blind, placebo-controlled treatment period, patients entered a 24-week open-label safety extension period.

SVB Leerink analyst Ami Fadia went so far as to call the results “game-changing” for Jazz. The company plans to submit the supplemental NDA for the IH indication as early as the first quarter of next year. “This is upside to our model as, while we believe this is a $900 million peak sales opportunity, we had risk-adjusted it at 15% in our model; we will update our model soon,” she said in a report. “We expect the stock to trade up on today's news, and we expect this momentum to continue as we believe this is the first of multiple key catalysts coming in the fourth quarter of this year.” Shares (NASDAQ:JAZZ) closed at $154.82, up $11.50.

Evercore ISI’s Umer Raffat called the IH study “under the radar,” and in a report compared Xywav to Xyrem. “Would Xyrem work in [IH]? Most likely. However, would it be used in [IH]? I don’t see that happening, for two reasons. Xyrem doesn’t have the [IH] indication [and] Xyrem is a scheduled drug. As a result, it’s nearly impossible to envision off-label usage of Xyrem in IH.” The upshot is that, “even post Xyrem generics (and assuming a less than 10% switch to low-sodium in narcolepsy), Jazz [could] do $1.6 billion in sales,” in his view.

J.P. Morgan’s Jessica Fye called the results “a nice win. We currently only project sales for Xywav in narcolepsy, and include zero contribution into the IH population of about 37,000 in the U.S. (likely underdiagnosed),” she said in a report. “While the ultimate magnitude of contribution from this relatively near-term launch remains to be seen, we estimate that every 1% penetration into that 37,000 population could represent $40-$45 million of revenue, or 40-45 cents to annual earnings per share (i.e., a 2-3% boost).”

Jazz will submit the phase III data for presentation at an upcoming medical meeting. The FDA granted fast track designation to Xywav in September. Ahead for the company are readouts from the Atlantis phase III trial with Zepzelca (lurbinectedin) in non-small-cell lung cancer, with 613 participants, and interim phase II/III results from the 135-subject study with JZP-458 in acute lymphoblastic leukemia. A selective oncogenic transcription inhibitor, Zepzelca was approved in June of this year for metastatic small-cell lung cancer. JZP-458 is a recombinant crisantaspase that uses a novel Pseudomonas fluorescens expression platform.