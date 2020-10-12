Aligos Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco, set terms for its proposed IPO, planning to offer 10 million shares priced at a range of $14 to $16 per share, which would raise $150 million at the midpoint price. The company, which is developing oligonucleotide therapies for chronic hepatitis B, is seeking a listing on Nasdaq under the ticker ALGS. J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Piper Sandler and Cantor Fitzgerald are serving as joint bookrunners.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston, filed Oct. 9 with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an IPO. The number of shares and share price have not yet been disclosed. Atea, which is developing therapies against COVID-19 and other viral infections, seeks a listing on Nasdaq under the ticker AVIR. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Evercore ISI and William Blair are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

Immunogen Inc., of Waltham, Mass., said it raised gross proceeds of about $54.8 million through its at-the-market facility pursuant to its open market sale agreement dated Sept. 25, with Jefferies LLC as sales agent, with participation based on interest received from multiple institutional investors. On Oct. 9, the company sold about 12.7 million shares priced at $4.33 apiece. The funds will be used to support company operations, including clinical trial activities, supply of drug substance, and drug product, pre-commercialization and commercialization activities, capital expenditures and working capital. Immunogen is developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates targeting cancer. Its shares (NASDAQ:IMGN) closed Oct. 12 at $4.67, down 15 cents.

Opthea Ltd., of South Yarra, Australia, set terms for its proposed U.S. IPO, aiming to offer 9.3 million American depositary shares (ADSs) at $17.26 per ADS, which would raise about $161 million in gross proceeds. The company, which is in phase III development with VEGF inhibitor OPT-302 for wet age-related macular degeneration, seeks to list on Nasdaq under the ticker OPT. Citi and SVB Leerink are acting as joint bookrunners.

SQZ Biotechnologies Inc., of Watertown, Mass., which is developing cell therapies for solid tumors and other indications, filed Oct. 9 with the SEC to raise up to $75 million in an IPO. The number of shares and share price have not yet been disclosed. BofA Securities and Stifel are the joint bookrunners on the deal. The company is seeking a listing on the NYSE under the symbol SQZ.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Irvine, Calif., set terms for its proposed IPO, aiming to offer 5 million shares at a price range of $15 to $17, which would bring in $80 million at the midpoint price. The company, which is developing lead product TP-03 for treating blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, seeks a listing on Nasdaq under the ticker TARS. BofA Securities, Jefferies, Raymond James, Lifesci Capital and Ladenburg Thalmann are acting as joint bookrunners.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc., of West Chester, Pa., filed Oct. 9 with the SEC to raise up to $18 million in an IPO. The number of shares and share price have not yet been disclosed. Virpax, which is developing products targeting pain management, seeks a listing on Nasdaq under the ticker VRPX. Thinkequity is serving as underwriter.