Asp Global, of Atlanta, named Doug Shaver as CEO.
Princeton, N.J.-based Bioclinica said Robert Ford will join the staff as senior advisor, chief medical officer emeritus.
Carlsbad, Calif.-based Breg Inc. said that its board has appointed Stuart Simpson as executive chairman.
Cipherhealth, a New York-based provider of patient engagement and communication solutions, has named Jake Pyles as its new CEO.
San Diego-based Dexcom Inc. reported the appointment of Kyle Malady to its board, effective immediately.
Tel Aviv, Israel-based Inspiremd Inc. reported the addition of Gary Roubin to its board.