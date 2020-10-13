Asp Global, of Atlanta, named Doug Shaver as CEO.

Princeton, N.J.-based Bioclinica said Robert Ford will join the staff as senior advisor, chief medical officer emeritus.

Carlsbad, Calif.-based Breg Inc. said that its board has appointed Stuart Simpson as executive chairman.

Cipherhealth, a New York-based provider of patient engagement and communication solutions, has named Jake Pyles as its new CEO.

San Diego-based Dexcom Inc. reported the appointment of Kyle Malady to its board, effective immediately.

Tel Aviv, Israel-based Inspiremd Inc. reported the addition of Gary Roubin to its board.