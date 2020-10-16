Centreville, Va.-based Altrix Medical LLC has been awarded nearly $1 million from the National Science Foundation to continue R&D on a miniaturized automated external defibrillator (AED). The Small Business Innovation Research phase 2 cooperative agreement funds the continued development of an integrated smartphone AED.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc., of Medford, N.Y., reported the submission of an application for emergency use authorization to the U.S. FDA for the Dpp SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system, which has been designed to detect SARS-CoV-2 antigens in 20 minutes.

Eurofins Biomnis, of Lyon, France, said it has deployed two very high-throughput automated platforms to meet rising testing demand for COVID-19. To that end, 1,000 m2 of laboratory space, dedicated to SARS-CoV-2 tests, has been established.

Shenzhen, China-based Jud Care kicked off its international partner program for its portable Ward Sroom, a patient isolation solution that enables medical staff to quickly set up emergency isolation rooms in different locations.

Luxfer Gas Cylinders, a Luxfer Group company based in Riverside, Calif., released its first Non-Limited Life medical cylinders to support the health care industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Myriad Genetics Inc., of Salt Lake City, said that the German Federal Joint Committee has completed the method evaluation assessment for the Endopredict breast cancer prognostic test. The positive decision means that Endopredict can be made available to all patients with statutory health insurance in Germany as a benefit of the statutory health insurance scheme.

Nexgel Inc., a Langhorne, Pa.-based company developing E-beam hydrogels for the OTC, prescription, medical device and cosmetics markets, has created a wholly owned subsidiary, Nexgel Rx, to purpose its all-natural hydrogels as a drug and cell delivery system.

Stratus Neuro, an electroencephalogram (EEG) testing company headquartered in Irving, Texas, and Neurox Inc., a Wilmington, Del.-based online neurology and psychology clinic, have partnered to provide in-home video EEG diagnostics to patients.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ursa Health LLC has released a version of its Ursa Studio analytics development platform to support organizations participating in CMS’ Primary Cares Initiative.

Toronto-based Vitalhub Corp. reported that is recently acquired subsidiary, Transforming Systems Ltd., of London, has developed an elective care module, Shrewd Elective, in cooperation with National Health Service England.